12-year-old MD boy found unwell after Amber Alert

There was no harm to a 12-year-old who was a victim of the Amber Alert in Maryland.

Maryland State Police said Tuesday that the boy’s father, Christopher Geiger, picked him up from a Carroll County school on Friday afternoon and was supposed to bring him back to school Monday morning.

His mother informed the police about the boy’s disappearance.

Early Monday, police found a vehicle in a farmer’s field on Dorothy Avenue near Carroll Community College—a black Jeep Wrangler belonging to Christopher Geiger. About 15 hours later, police found the two – along with the family dog ​​- in a shed about half a mile away…