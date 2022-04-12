12-year-old MD boy found unwell after Amber Alert

There was no harm to a 12-year-old who was a victim of the Amber Alert in Maryland.
Maryland State Police said Tuesday that the boy’s father, Christopher Geiger, picked him up from a Carroll County school on Friday afternoon and was supposed to bring him back to school Monday morning.
His mother informed the police about the boy’s disappearance.
Early Monday, police found a vehicle in a farmer’s field on Dorothy Avenue near Carroll Community College—a black Jeep Wrangler belonging to Christopher Geiger. About 15 hours later, police found the two – along with the family dog - in a shed about half a mile away…
