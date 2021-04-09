123Movies Godzilla vs. Kong Streaming: How to Watch Free? – Film Daily

Godzilla vs. Kong pits the two kings of the MonsterVerse in an epic battle for dominance that’s packed with plenty of Easter eggs and fun references for fans of classic kaiju movies.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong marks the second time that Godzilla and King Kong have battled on the big screen. They first clashed in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, directed by Ishirō Honda, which brought together the worlds of Japanese studio Toho’s kaiju movies and Universal’s monster movies. Half a century later, this mash-up became the basis for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse franchise, which imagines an ancient rivalry between Kong and Godzilla’s species and a shared ancestral home called Hollow Earth.

In addition, HBO Max also ranked No. 5 overall in the U.S. on consumer in-app spending for Q1, behind YouTube, Tinder, Disney Plus and Twitch, according to App Annie. (Note that Netflix and Spotify are among the streaming services that do not let customers subscribe via in-app payments.)

There’s other evidence that the creature feature provided a significant lift to HBO Max. For the week of March 28, HBO Max registered its third-highest total time spent viewing following the Dec. 25 bow of “Wonder Woman 1984” and after its May 2020 debut, according to data from analytics provider TVision provided exclusively to Variety Intelligence Platform (subscription required).

HBO Max also saw a noticeable bump in viewing with the Feb. 12 premiere of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the TVision data shows. The film went on to pick up six Oscars nominations including for best picture and for stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. In addition, during Q1, the streaming service debuted “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and “The Little Things,” both of which capture a notable share of streaming viewing in their opening weekends, according to streaming guide site Reelgood.

The simultaneous release of “Godzilla vs. Kong” on HBO Max and in theaters is part of WarnerMedia’s pandemic-induced plan to release every single movie on the Warner Bros. 2021 slate day-and-date, available to stream for a 31-day window on HBO Max. The company has said that starting in 2022, it will give tentpole films exclusive theatrical runs.

After Godzilla vs. Kong, the next MonsterVerse movie should have no humans in it at all. The grand culmination of the MonsterVerse movies and the ultimate kaiju smackdown all in one package, Godzilla vs. Kong has been acclaimed for its battles of gigantic monsters while receiving some criticism for its underdeveloped human characters. Of course, in a movie promising the ultimate showdown of a towering lizard and a giant gorilla, compelling human characters aren’t generally seen as a high priority, but this criticism, however secondary it may be in the movie’s overall positive reception, does give one pointer about where the MonsterVerse should head next.

Put simply, the next chapter of the MonsterVerse could do well by ditching the human presence altogether and focusing entirely on the Titans. As stated above, gigantic monsters like Godzilla, Kong, and Mechagodzilla are what propelled Godzilla vs. Kong to the biggest theatrical opening weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic began, alongside the film’s success with its day-and-date release on HBO Max. Audiences came to see two behemoths slug it out and then team up to take down a mechanized opponent, and they got their money’s worth.

