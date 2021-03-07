13 best coco hekmatier quotes from jormangand | Periodic

Best coco hexameter quotes

2- “Put a steel mask on your face and armor on your heart.

2- “I hate humans. I think I’m from the same species which is disappointing.

3- “The world is lucky! Despite how much I hate the world, I have decided to change it instead of destroying it.”

4- “Those who kill too much, they turn into dragons one day. Animals that rule the heap of money and fly the skies with authority. They become more and more violent, until they can no longer understand the language of men. We cannot allow dragons to live in this world, even if we are the ones they are born from. Killing the dragon is the greatest thing to honor.

5- “Weapons are used by soldiers in the battlefield. If you have never used them yourself, you have no idea what you are selling.

6- “You cannot direct armies from your bedsheet.”

7- “I am an arms dealer anyway. There is no point in being afraid of what I sell.

– “It is the heart of man that stimulates the world.”

9- “I think you would be better off being a murderer than running a restaurant.

10- “You are disgusted for what you sell. I’ve got a real supply of it, so I want to sell it too … but no one wants to buy it from me!

11- “In this world, guns are always within arm’s reach, and sadly they are more dependable than kindness.

12- “The saints of modern times carried assault rifles and spread the word of God with their bullets.

13- “Kindness is weakness. Your weakness will delay the trigger in an instant. This world does not behave with kindness.

