ENTERTAINMENT

13 best coco hekmatier quotes from jormangand | Periodic

Posted on
Loading...

Best coco hexameter quotes

2- “Put a steel mask on your face and armor on your heart.
“The whole Hikmatyar

2- “I hate humans. I think I’m from the same species which is disappointing.
“The whole Hekmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

3- “The world is lucky! Despite how much I hate the world, I have decided to change it instead of destroying it.”
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

4- “Those who kill too much, they turn into dragons one day. Animals that rule the heap of money and fly the skies with authority. They become more and more violent, until they can no longer understand the language of men. We cannot allow dragons to live in this world, even if we are the ones they are born from. Killing the dragon is the greatest thing to honor.
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

5- “Weapons are used by soldiers in the battlefield. If you have never used them yourself, you have no idea what you are selling.
“The whole Hikmatyar

Coco Hekmatyar Boli

6- “You cannot direct armies from your bedsheet.”
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

7- “I am an arms dealer anyway. There is no point in being afraid of what I sell.
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

– “It is the heart of man that stimulates the world.”
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

9- “I think you would be better off being a murderer than running a restaurant.
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

10- “You are disgusted for what you sell. I’ve got a real supply of it, so I want to sell it too … but no one wants to buy it from me!
“The whole Hikmatyar

Coco Hekmatyar Boli

11- “In this world, guns are always within arm’s reach, and sadly they are more dependable than kindness.
“The whole Hekmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

12- “The saints of modern times carried assault rifles and spread the word of God with their bullets.
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

13- “Kindness is weakness. Your weakness will delay the trigger in an instant. This world does not behave with kindness.
“The whole Hikmatyar

Loading...
Coco Hekmatyar Boli

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
859
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
752
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });