13 months after his serious accident, Tiger Woods made a successful debut

As if nothing had happened As if Tiger Woods almost never lost a leg in a serious car accident in February 2021. More than 17 months after his last tournament, 13 months after the accident, the golf legend got off to a great start on Thursday at the Augusta Masters. Woods (46) finished his first lap with a score of 1, four lengths behind the leader of South Korean Sung-jae Im. world number 1 scotty sheffler And former champ (in 2020) Dustin Johnson is ambushed in third place (-3).

“I’m right where I wanted to be,” summed up “Tiger” after the first day in which he showed no signs of weakness, placing himself in tenth place, both physically and in his game. , shared with seven contestants.

“I’m freezing to death”

“I made two stupid mistakes at number eight, after a slight loss of concentration. but I…