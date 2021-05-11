ENTERTAINMENT

13 Mussoorie Voot Web Series All Episode Released, Watch Online, Review

13 Mussoorie is the latest Voot select web series that will release on 10th May 2021. It is a Hindi language series featuring Ashwini Koul, Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivot roles along with another star cast. Watch 13 Mussoorie all episodes on the Voot app or website. Here are the full updates about the latest Voot show.

13 Mussoorie Voot Web Series Full Details

Title: 13 Mussoorie
Genre: Crime, Action, Suspense
Release Date: 10 May 2021
Streaming Platform: Voot
Language: Hindi

The plot of the show is revolving around mysterious murders by a killer. All ready to chase a copycat killer in a spinal cold, bleeding thriller? We will not say more Join Aditi Bisht on this roller coaster ride to uncover the truth.

13 Mussoorie Star Cast Name

The audience will watch some of the well-known faces of the Bollywood industry. Check out the full star cast list with their playing roles below.

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Aditi Bisht
Viraf Patel as Rishi Pant
Naveed Aslam as Ajay Bisht
Shray Rai Tiwari as Ali
Mrinal Dutt as Ishaan Saini
Mir Sarwar as Girish Rawat
Varun Tiwari as Varun Rawat
Teena Singh as Nisha Gosain
Ashwini Koul as Naman Joshi
Jay Bodas as Freddy Fernandez
Kashyap Shangari as Mahesh Anand

You can watch the series from now. Download the Voot official app from the Google app store or Apple store. Until then, stay tuned with us for more latest updates and news. And do not forget to watch the crime thriller 13 Mussoorie show.

