13 Mussoorie Voot Web Series All Episode Released, Watch Online, Review

13 Mussoorie is the latest Voot select web series that will release on 10th May 2021. It is a Hindi language series featuring Ashwini Koul, Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivot roles along with another star cast. Watch 13 Mussoorie all episodes on the Voot app or website. Here are the full updates about the latest Voot show.

13 Mussoorie Voot Web Series Full Details

Title: 13 Mussoorie

Genre: Crime, Action, Suspense

Release Date: 10 May 2021

Streaming Platform: Voot

Language: Hindi

The plot of the show is revolving around mysterious murders by a killer. All ready to chase a copycat killer in a spinal cold, bleeding thriller? We will not say more Join Aditi Bisht on this roller coaster ride to uncover the truth.

13 Mussoorie Star Cast Name

The audience will watch some of the well-known faces of the Bollywood industry. Check out the full star cast list with their playing roles below.

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Aditi Bisht

Viraf Patel as Rishi Pant

Naveed Aslam as Ajay Bisht

Shray Rai Tiwari as Ali

Mrinal Dutt as Ishaan Saini

Mir Sarwar as Girish Rawat

Varun Tiwari as Varun Rawat

Teena Singh as Nisha Gosain

Ashwini Koul as Naman Joshi

Jay Bodas as Freddy Fernandez

Kashyap Shangari as Mahesh Anand

