137 Salina Tech Students Graduate Saturday – KSAL

Students from Salina Area Technical College will walk across the stage and graduate on Saturday.

According to the school, graduation ceremonies for Salina Area Technical College’s Class of 2021 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Attendance is limited to nine guests invited by the student and holding tickets to the event. Masking will be required when inside the building.

Guest speaker is Chief Warrant Officer Four Brent Campbell, Senior Ordnance Officer with the 235th Regiment of the Kansas Army National Guard.

In all, 137 students are candidates for graduation; a record 60 are earning an Associate of Applied Science degree, while the rest are earning a technical certification, including the first graduate of our Police Science program.

Other facts about the Class of 2021:

They range in age from 17 to 51, and both our oldest and youngest graduates are graduating with honors

13 of the graduates are veterans or on active duty with the US military

14 of the graduates are single parents

18 of the graduates are high school seniors

21 percent of the class is a member of a racial or ethnic minority

25 of the graduates are the first in their family to attend college.

Candidates for graduation are:

Abilene:

Associate Degree

Ashley D. Burleson, Nursing; William Dale Hane, Machine Tool Technology and Technical Studies; Mickaela Jeann Monroe, Nursing.

Technical Certificate

Cliffton Roy Jenkins, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Michael Alan McClanahan, Auto Collision Repair.

Assaria:

Technical Certificate

Abram Calzada, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning.

Brookville:

Associate Degree

Cade William Heinrich, Diesel Technology.

Technical Certificate

Landon Scott Howard, Welding Technology.

Chapman:

Associate Degree

Austin John Anderson, Diesel Technology; David Michael John, Jr., Technical Studies.

Technical Certificate

Rebecca Lea Finley, Welding Technology; Dylan Matthew Meyer, Electrical Technology; Mary Esteline Winkel. Practical Nursing.

Clay Center:

Technical Certificate

Dustin Lee Young, Construction Technology.

Enterprise:

Associate Degree

Curtis Michael James Chekal, Technical Studies and Welding Technology.

Technical Certificate

Carla Faye Derrick, Practical Nursing.

Garden City:

Associate Degree

Austin Lee Roth, Electrical Technology.

Great Bend:

Associate Degree

Lianne Tracy Swanson, Diesel Technology.

Technical Certificate

Alejandro Martinez, Auto Collision Repair.

Gypsum:

Associate Degree

Alaura Rose Hemphill, Nursing; Mason Hill, Machine Tool Technology.

Technical Certificate

Allyson M. Karber, Practical Nursing; Eric C. Thompson, Auto Collision Repair; Emmaly Rose Winship, Business Administrative Technology.

Herington:

Technical Certificate

Rhett Joseph Griffiths, Machine Tool Technology.

Junction City:

Associate Degree

Denita Danielle Carter, Dental Assisting.

Technical Certificate

Christian Lee Carter, Welding Technology.

Kanopolis:

Associate Degree

Stephanie Marie Deming, Nursing.

Technical Certificate

Heather Diane Hoss, Practical Nursing; Brianna Nicole Sjogren, Practical Nursing.

Lincoln:

Technical Certificate

Maddison Elise Adams, Practical Nursing; Sarah May Schale, Practical Nursing.

Lindsborg:

Associate Degree

Joel Patrick Woods, Diesel Technology.

Technical Certificate

Garrett John Kearn, Welding Technology; Tate Jesse Morrical, Welding Technology.

Marion:

Associate Degree

Noah Matthew Kukuk, Diesel Technology.

Technical Certificate

Stevan Edward Schafers, Construction Technology.

Marquette:

Associate Degree

Lori Beth James, Nursing.

McPherson:

Associate Degree

Nathan Lee Bashore, Diesel Technology; Kyler David Chapman, Diesel Technology.

Minneapolis:

Associate Degree

Janie Dawn Klaus, Business Administrative Technology; Mason David Ruble, Diesel Technology; Shaylen Marie Elizabeth Ziolkowski, Nursing.

Technical Certificate

Cameron D. Church, Machine Tool Technology; William David Labes, Practical Nursing; Shakota Karizma Newell, Welding Technology; Alex Mykal Worley, Construction Technology.

Navarre:

Technical Certificate

Ethan McKinelley Anderson, Auto Collision Repair.

New Cambria:

Technical Certificate

Leslie Ann Truitt, Practical Nursing.

Salina:

Associate Degree

Hannah M. Baughman, Dental Assisting; Kohlton Jay Blackwood, Welding Technology; Courtney Tyler Briggs, Nursing; David Vinton Clark, Medical Assistant; Devyn Clark, Electrical Technology; Beronica Marie Cruz, Electrical Technology; Diana Celeste Cruz, Nursing; Marcelle Cruz, Electrical Technology; Gabriel Guillen, Business Administrative Technology; Peyton Rae Harp, Business Administrative Technology; Cari Harpster, Nursing; Heidi Jo Haynes, Medical Assistant; Jacob M. Hook, Diesel Technology; Calissa Markena Hoover, Nursing and Technical Studies; Noah Daniel Hoover, Construction Technology; Krista Alyssa Klingenberg, Nursing; Jacie Ann Marcotte, Dental Assisting; Noah S. McClurg, Diesel Technology; Robert Earl Nichols, Jr., Business Administrative Technology; Aimee Lynn Ribeiro, Nursing; Valery Alexa Sviridov, Nursing; Haley Renee Thomason, Nursing; Caleb Dane Umscheid, Diesel Technology; Megan Vesterberg, Electrical Technology; Ricky Voth, Nursing; Riley Mae Wells, Dental Assisting; Emilee Catherine Whelchel, Dental Assistant; Ashley Linae Willingham, Nursing; Annie Elaine Woodruff, Nursing.

Technical Certificate

Hunter McClae Akers. Practical Nursing; Jeremy Scott Bailey, Practical Nursing; Jonas Walker Baughman, Computer Aided Drafting; Breeley Ray Bell, Practical Nursing; Callie Josephine Bendickson, Practical Nursing; Tommy Bermudez-Grijalva, Electrical Technology; Jantzen Burse, Practical Nursing; Jose Eduardo Calvillo, Auto Collision Rpair; Jordan Castaneda, Construction Technology; Tiana Collier, Practical Nursing; Caleb Crabbs, Welding Technology; Mason Alexander DeCamp, Auto Collision Technology; Precious Ellis, Welding Technology; Janis Arianna Ensz, Business Administrative Technology; Isaiah David Faerber, Construction Technology; Liam Joseph Foley, Welding Technology; Riley Scott Gent, Welding Technology; Jeremiah T. Hadnot, Auto Collision Repair; Ricky Hernandez, Auto Collision Repair; Angelica Marie Hinklin, Police Science; Kayleigh Jean Hogeland, Practical Nursing; Alexander Timothy Hopkins, Electrical Technology; William Eugene Huff, Welding Technology; Carter Scott Kirby, Construction Technology; Melia D. Lytle, Dental Assisting; Isaac Anthony Martin, Welding Technology; Sam Mattocks, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Samantha Jean McMillin, Welding Technology; Leif Anthony Menke, Welding Technology; Cameron Daniel Miles, Welding Technology; Seth Michael Miller, Electrical Technology; Analise Mireya Nava, Business Administrative Technology; Bryan Palomera-Fajardo, Auto Collision Repair; Helen Fonseca Delane Patterson, Medical Assisant; Ivan Lee Pike, Welding Technology; Vicki Lynne Price, Practical Nursing; Charles Franklin Prough, Jr., Welding Technology; Izek Manuel Rivera Bigbey, Construction Technology; Melissa Sue Scoville, Practical Nursing; Hannah Calley Seal, Practical Nursing; Leslie Silvestre, Business Administrative Technology; David James Struss, Welding Technology; Jovan Anthony Suarez, Business Administrative Technology; Auston Robert Waetzig, Electrical Technology; Jadanne Leigh Wireman, Practical Nursing; Jeremy Quentin Young, Business Administrative Technology; Jofel Balute Zabala, Auto Collision Repair;

Solomon:

Associate Degree

Faith Renee Jahnke, Dental Assisting.

Technical Certificate

Zachary M. Brown, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Kinsey Ecton, Practical Nursing.

Stockton:

Technical Certificate

Lindsey Renee Baumgart, Dental Assisting.

Sylvan Grove:

Technical Certificate

Katelynn Leigh Ann Ancell, Practical Nursing.

Tampa:

Technical Certificate

Aidan John Svoboda, Construction Technology.

Tescott:

Associate Degree

Owen Sanford Bradley, Diesel Technology

Out of state:

Bryant, Arkansas

Associate Degree

Tyler Cole Smith, Technical Studies

Fountain, Colorado

Associate Degree

Moises Uriel Chavez, Technical Studies.

Savannah, Georgia

Technical Studies

Christina Anschutz, Practical Nursing.

Council Bluff, Iowa

Technical Certificate

Zachery Daniel Hare, Auto Collision Repair.

Germany

Associate Degree

Jonathon D. Dekar, Technical Studies.