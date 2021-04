13th Roza Of Ramadan Timings Sehri & Iftar Place Time Table Schedule

The thirteenth Roz of Ramdan is marked on Monday twenty sixth April within the state of Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Delhi and different states of India. This annual ritual is taken into account one of many 5 pillars of Islam. Ramadan is the holy month of praying and fasting and on this month Muslims engaged in charitable actions together with feeding poor folks, keep away from utilizing abusive phrases and soiled ideas. Throughout the month of Ramzan, the performing Muslims preserve fasting all through the daylight and twilight of the day. They’ve the meals in the course of the pre-daylight which is named Sehri and within the sundown which is named Iftari.

The timing of Sehri and Iftari varies from place to position in a distinction of jiffy. The meal of Sehri is taken round 10 minutes previous to the decision of Fajr Prayer and the Iftari time begins with data of Maghrib prayer. The timetable of thirteenth Ramzan 2021 is talked about beneath:-

Sehri and Iftari timings of the states on Monday twenty sixth April:-

Roza Date Sehri Iftari Place

13 twenty sixth April 2021 04:57 AM 19:00 PM Mumbai

13 twenty sixth April 2021 04:20 AM 18:56 PM Delhi

13 twenty sixth April 2021 04:09 AM 18:38 PM Lucknow

13 twenty sixth April 2021 04:15 AM 19:18 PM Srinagar

13 twenty sixth April 2021 04:47 AM 18:38 PM Bengaluru

13 twenty sixth April 2021 04:33 AM 18:55 PM Hyderabad

13 twenty sixth April 2021 03: 48 AM 18:02 PM Kolkata

The fasting on this holy month is deliberated to assist Muslims, self-restraint, self-discipline and humanity. The Ramdan Prayer Occasions of Delhi Ramazan 2021:-