14 Best Haruhiro Quotes from Fantasy and Ash’s Grimgar | Periodic

Best Haruhiro Quotes

1 – It is a fight for life and death, and I am still alive! So I am not going to give up, and I will survive. I will be alive till my death.

“Haruhiro

2- “We get into a routine and make careless mistakes because of that. Maybe it would be good for us to get some excitement or pressure once.

“Haruhiro

3- “Yes, we have become friends. When you are in the same party, there will be times when things do not go smoothly, when you are angry, and when you fight. But they are truly your precious friends. It doesn’t matter why you become friends, but you are friends at the moment.

“Haruhiro

4- “I know that we cannot immediately consider him a part of our group, but if we always consider him an outsider, he will never get a chance to be a part of our group.

“Haruhiro

5- “It doesn’t matter what you were before. nobody cares.

“Haruhiro

6- “For me, I have a lot of things that I am not good at and I need to work. My colleagues help me with those weaknesses, and perhaps that is how we have found balance in our party.

“Haruhiro

7- “Looks like we spent a long time together, but it wasn’t.” It was very small indeed. very small. So I know, but I don’t know what I want to say. He was friendly, easy to talk to, and smart. He could do anything and was reliable. I thought he was perfect. But perhaps I did not realize what his faults were. He may be hiding his flaws.

“Haruhiro

8- “No one knows what will happen in the future. Tomorrow could be something better.

“Haruhiro

9- “You said that he is no different from us, isn’t he? So if we do not try to know her, she will not try to know us. If we don’t treat her as a friend, she won’t treat us as her friends, right?

“Haruhiro

10- “After today, tomorrow will come again. Maybe I’m taking it. But now … it’s not easy …

“Haruhiro

11- “Are our enemies cobbled? No, our real enemies are our highly vulnerable selves.

“Haruhiro

12- “I now have things that I do not want to forget, and things I should not forget. And I never plan to forget those things, as long as I live.

“Haruhiro

13- “If we had spent more time together, I might have seen another side of it. I wish I knew him more. I wish I knew what kind of person he is. I wanted more time. If we had more time, we would go through things together. Perhaps we would have got angry at each other and would fight. Maybe we dislike each other, or like each other more.

“Haruhiro

14- “I am different from yesterday. I wonder what I’ll be like tomorrow. Day by day, we live in today and live to fulfill ourselves for our future.

“Haruhiro

