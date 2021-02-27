ENTERTAINMENT

14 Best Lavi Quotes from D.Gray-man | Periodic

Best Lovely Bid

1- “There is no person who does not feel sorry or sad.
2- “You just can’t shut up nor see, right?” You are a failure.
3- “The time spent in the order passed. I soon came to a point where I didn’t know if my smiling face was a lie.”
4- No matter where we go, it is just fight, fight and fight. I get it already, humans are fools.
5- “To allen We are not their allies. We are involved only to record history. A bookman has no need for a heart.
4- “Enough! I have done this with it. You are my horror !! Unnamed: You’re creepy compared to Akuma!
7- “I don’t know, yes? I doubt everything. I always doubt all the people around me. Yesterday I met someone, today may be Akuma. Because the things we are against are of the same type. You should understand that, Alan. We are at a huge loss. We are different from you, yes? Missing that convenient eye. Akuma is mixed with humans. Other Ojha and I … We all see humans as Earl’s minions.
8- “He’s the one!”
9- “Hammer in the sand It’s sort of weird-a-mole and definitely a “strike”!
10- “Alan, you know you’re bleeding, don’t you?”
11- “The only house that man ever needs is within his heart.”
12- “This is bad, Lenley! You have to think of more sexy thoughts, or else, you will never find a lover!
13-To allen If it gets cold then we have to lose it.
14- “War is tragic. The flames of war burn life and dreams and bonds, leaving behind countless sorrows. So grief gives rise to sorrow. And tragedy gives birth to Akuma.
