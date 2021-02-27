14 Best Lavi Quotes from D.Gray-man | Periodic

Best Lovely Bid

1- “There is no person who does not feel sorry or sad.

“life

2- “You just can’t shut up nor see, right?” You are a failure.

“life

3- “The time spent in the order passed. I soon came to a point where I didn’t know if my smiling face was a lie.”

“life

4- No matter where we go, it is just fight, fight and fight. I get it already, humans are fools.

“life

5- “To allen We are not their allies. We are involved only to record history. A bookman has no need for a heart.

“life

4- “Enough! I have done this with it. You are my horror !! Unnamed: You’re creepy compared to Akuma!

“life

7- “I don’t know, yes? I doubt everything. I always doubt all the people around me. Yesterday I met someone, today may be Akuma. Because the things we are against are of the same type. You should understand that, Alan. We are at a huge loss. We are different from you, yes? Missing that convenient eye. Akuma is mixed with humans. Other Ojha and I … We all see humans as Earl’s minions.

“life

8- “He’s the one!”

“life

9- “Hammer in the sand It’s sort of weird-a-mole and definitely a “strike”!

“life

10- “Alan, you know you’re bleeding, don’t you?”

“life

11- “The only house that man ever needs is within his heart.”

“life

12- “This is bad, Lenley! You have to think of more sexy thoughts, or else, you will never find a lover!

“life

13-To allen If it gets cold then we have to lose it.

“life

14- “War is tragic. The flames of war burn life and dreams and bonds, leaving behind countless sorrows. So grief gives rise to sorrow. And tragedy gives birth to Akuma.

“life