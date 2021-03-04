ENTERTAINMENT

14 films to be released this Friday

Posted on
Loading...
14 films to be released this Friday
14 films to be released this Friday

Of young hero Sudeep Kishan A1 Express , Raj Tharun And Vijay Kumar Konda’s power play, Rajendra Prasad starrer climax, Sagar’s Shaadi Mubarak, a short time thriller A, Tarakaratna and Suresh Kondeti ‘Devineni, Thisar Bavi and a 3D film Sri Paramanandayya Sishyula Katha is releasing tomorrow.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Vikramarakudu, Gajakesari, Chaos Walking, Judas and The Black Messiah and Raya and The Last Dragon are dubbing films coming to theaters tomorrow, March 5.

Loading...

Sudeep Kishan Starrer A1 Express which is a sports based drama is getting good buzz. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi in the female lead role, played by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, with music by Hiphop Tamiz Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raghu Babu. Posani plays Krishna Murali, Abhijeet Pundla, Sriranjini and Satya in supporting roles.

Loading...

Power Play is an action thriller drama directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. It stars Raj Tharun, Hemal, Poorna and Prince in the lead roles, while Rajravendra, Pooja Ramachandran, Bhupal, Madhunandan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ajay, Kedar Shankar, Appaji, Satyam Rajesh, Ravi Varma, Dhanraj, Venu, DD Srinivas, Gagan. Vihari appears in supporting roles.

Loading...

Shaadi Mubarak is a romantic drama that revolves around a couple who fall in love with each other, overwhelmed by Padma Shri. Now we have to wait and see which film will win the box office race.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
856
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
749
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
722
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
709
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
687
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });