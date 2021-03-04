14 films to be released this Friday

Of young hero Sudeep Kishan A1 Express , Raj Tharun And Vijay Kumar Konda’s power play, Rajendra Prasad starrer climax, Sagar’s Shaadi Mubarak, a short time thriller A, Tarakaratna and Suresh Kondeti ‘Devineni, Thisar Bavi and a 3D film Sri Paramanandayya Sishyula Katha is releasing tomorrow.

Vikramarakudu, Gajakesari, Chaos Walking, Judas and The Black Messiah and Raya and The Last Dragon are dubbing films coming to theaters tomorrow, March 5.

Sudeep Kishan Starrer A1 Express which is a sports based drama is getting good buzz. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi in the female lead role, played by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, with music by Hiphop Tamiz Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raghu Babu. Posani plays Krishna Murali, Abhijeet Pundla, Sriranjini and Satya in supporting roles.

Power Play is an action thriller drama directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. It stars Raj Tharun, Hemal, Poorna and Prince in the lead roles, while Rajravendra, Pooja Ramachandran, Bhupal, Madhunandan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Ajay, Kedar Shankar, Appaji, Satyam Rajesh, Ravi Varma, Dhanraj, Venu, DD Srinivas, Gagan. Vihari appears in supporting roles.

Shaadi Mubarak is a romantic drama that revolves around a couple who fall in love with each other, overwhelmed by Padma Shri. Now we have to wait and see which film will win the box office race.

