14-year-old boy dies after falling from ride at ICON Park

A teenager has died after falling from a free fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Officers were called to the amusement park after 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy fell off the ride and was taken to a regional hospital, where he later died.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies stand guard outside the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park, where a 14-year-old boy died on March 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

John Stine, director of sales and marketing for Slingshot Group, which operates the ride, said the boy was pronounced dead at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet and is touted as the world’s tallest free-standing tower drop.

a witness WOFL. toldFox Allies…