15 Best Armin Arlert Quotes From Attack On Titan | Periodic

Best Armin Earler Quotes

5. “You are resorting to physical abuse only because you cannot prove that I am wrong.

2- “I think many times people have to die … even if I don’t like it.

3- “When people are faced with a situation that they do not understand, it is easy to capture fear.

4- “I will soon die as a burden.

5- “Willpower alone is not enough in battle.

6- “We are going to explore the outside world someday, aren’t we?” Beyond these walls, there is flammable water, a land made of snow, and areas of sand are widely dispersed. This is the world my parents wanted to go into.

7- “People are crazy to believe that these walls will always protect us. Even though the walls have been intact for the last 100 years, there is nothing that can guarantee that they will not break today…

8- “I was, I am, and I remain a soldier, I have dedicated my heart and soul to the restoration of mankind!” There is no greater glory than dying for that belief!

9- “You cannot change anything unless you also leave part of yourself. To transcend demons, you must be willing to sacrifice your humanity.

10- “I don’t like the word” good person “or” bad person “because it is totally good for everyone or completely bad for everyone. For some, you are a good person, while others are For, you are a bad person.

11- “Everyone can make a choice, because they have learned what will result. It is very easy to say that we should have done it this way. But you cannot know what your choice will be before actually choosing.

12- “I have not yet been able to live all that, but there is something that I strongly believe in. Those who have the ability to change something in this world, without exception, dare to give up those things. Those who are important to them. This has to be done. They are the ones who can also renounce their humanity.

13- “Those who cannot throw away something important, they can never expect to change anything.

14- “Those who have the ability to change something in this world, all, without exception, if they have it, have the courage to give up important things for them.

15- “Strong feed on weak. This is such a simple rule. Leaving this world, my friends tried to become strong.

