15-year-old questioned by NSW police after deadly brawl

“Any ticket holder who no longer wishes to attend the show on Tuesday due to the closure of the Adult Carnival will be able to use the ticket on the second show day. If ticket holders cannot appear on that day, they can contact Ticketmaster to request a refund,” the statement read.

“The [Royal Agriculture Society] Confirms that all other aspects of the show will remain open on Tuesday.”

Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing at the Royal Easter Show.

In a separate statement, the show’s organizers said they would assist the police in their investigation.

“RAS is shocked and saddened by the traumatic death that occurred on Monday night as a result of a fatal stabbing at an adult carnival, and our sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased…