15 years after the assassination of Carlos Fuentelbas

Fifteen years ago, teachers in Argentina received the painful and outrageous news of the murder of a teacher in Neuquén. Soon his name was broadcast through all networks and news portals: Carlos Fuentelba.

On that afternoon of April 4, 2007, a phrase that multiplied by the thousands and was about to become the banner of the struggle: “The chalk is not painted with blood.”

From that day on, ATN, CTERA’s base unit in Neuquén, took the lead in the battle with Sandra and her daughters.

Educational institutions from around the world, grouped in Education International, gathered at the Argentine embassies in their respective countries to demand justice; In the same way as the International Congress said that the organization organized in our country, met under …