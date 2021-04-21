15 Years Later: A Look Back At The 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs – April 21st, 2006

The Edmonton Oilers have a wealthy and celebrated historical past. The Oilers of the 1980’s had been a few of the greatest groups the NHL has ever seen. Arguably the very best participant in league historical past, Wayne Gretzky, ran the city, whereas Corridor of Famers like Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, Kevin Lowe, Jari Kurri and Glenn Anderson patrolled the ice for legendary coaches like Glen Sather and John Muckler.

Oh, and Grant Fuhr, Invoice Ranford and Andy Moog tended the objective within the NHL’s northern most outpost.

For era of Oilers followers, nevertheless, these 1980’s groups don’t encourage the identical reminiscences and feelings that the Oilers of the late 1990’s do. For a era after that? No Oilers workforce has come near matching the 2005-06 group.

I’m considered one of that third era. Born in 1994, the 1980’s Oilers had been taught to me by means of followers of the Bruins, who seen these Oilers groups as a supply of ache. Whereas I’m pleased with the historical past of this group, these groups don’t encourage the satisfaction and reminiscences of the 2000’s. Heck, even the late 1990’s groups are too outdated for me to recollect.

The workforce that stands proud for me, and two generations of Oilers followers, greater than every other is that 2005-06 group.

It’s laborious to imagine, however this spring marks the 15 yr anniversary of magical experience few folks noticed coming. On this date 15 years in the past, April twenty first, 2006, the Oilers dropped a 3-2 resolution within the second additional time at Joe Louis Enviornment in Detroit in Recreation 1 of their opening spherical collection.

How They Obtained There:

It is likely to be glossed over now, however the Oilers had been in a battle simply to make the playoffs all season lengthy. Edmonton entered the 2005-06 season with excessive expectations, however had been a relative disappointment all season lengthy.

The membership made affect additions in August of 2005, buying defenseman Chris Pronger from the St. Louis Blues and ahead Mike Peca from the New York Islanders. These two additions crammed a few large holes for Edmonton, whereas younger gamers like Ales Hemsky, Shawn Horcoff, Jarrett Stoll and Raffi Torres had excellent seasons.

The Oilers had been a great workforce, however had some main holes because the calander flipped to 2006. GM Kevin Lowe determined to go ‘all in’, and crammed all of them in a span of some weeks.

The membership wanted a puck-moving defenseman to assist out within the top-four. Lowe traded for Pittsburgh’s Dick Tarnstrom and Chicago’s Jaroslav Spacek on January twenty sixth. Tarnstrom crammed a depth function, whereas Spacek turn out to be a stable top-four defenseman for the group.

Lowe additionally wanted a beginning goaltender, badly. The trio of Jussi Markkanen, Mike Morrison and Ty Conklin merely wasn’t getting the job carried out. Lowe’s answer? Buying veteran Dwayne Roloson on the eve of the commerce deadline from the Minnesota Wild.

On deadline day itself, Lowe added a top-six ahead within the type of Boston Bruins star Sergei Samsonov. He additionally added depth heart Rem Murray within the lead as much as the deadline, accounting for the lack of Marty Reasoner within the take care of Boston.

The Oilers ended up ending with a file of 41-28-13, good for 95 factors and eighth within the Western Convention. That setup a date with the President’s Trophy successful Detroit Purple Wings, who skated to a 58-16-8 file and had been the decide of many to advance to the Stanley Cup Ultimate.

Whereas the Purple Wings cruised to the playoffs, the Oilers didn’t clinch a spot till April thirteenth. That’s when Hemsky scored a dramatic objective at 19:26 of the third interval in a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Geese, who had been additionally playoff-bound.

Edmonton would defeat the Colorado Avalanche on April seventeenth to shut out the common season earlier than heading to Detroit for a collection nobody gave them an opportunity to win.

Recreation 1:

15 years in the past tonight, the Edmonton Oilers misplaced the sport however despatched a message. They weren’t going to be pushed over by the Purple Wings. Certain, they might not win the collection, however Detroit wasn’t going to cruise to a sweep.

The Purple Wings opened the scoring simply 4:05 into the sport on a Robert Lang powerplay objective. Edmonton responded at 11:44, with deadline addition Samsonov scoring his personal powerplay objective. The edges entered the primary intermission tied, in opposition to the ideas of virtually everybody.

The Oilers truly took a lead at 8:43 of the second interval on one other powerplay objective. This time, it was Chris Pronger blasting house his first playoff objective as an Oiler. The Purple Wings tied it with the one even energy objective of regulation, as Kirk Maltby evened the sport at 13:43 of the third interval.

The Purple Wings outshot the Oilers closely within the first additional time, however Roloson hung tight and obtained his workforce to the second additional body. Sadly, it wasn’t sufficient. Maltby scored his second of the sport to present the Purple Wings Recreation 1 at 2:39 of the second additional time.

Ultimately, the Purple Wings outshot the Oilers 57-25, however the Oilers hung powerful and proved they may beat this Detroit workforce. It didn’t occur on that Friday evening.

Sunday afternoon would show to be a special story.