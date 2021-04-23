15 Years Later: A Look Back At The 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs: April 23rd, 2006

The Edmonton Oilers took to the ice on Sunday, April twenty third, 2006 at Joe Louis Enviornment in Detroit desperately in want of a victory. The membership battled laborious, however in the end dropped a 3-2 choice in double extra time of Sport 1 two nights prior. Edmonton wanted a victory in Sport 2 to take the collection to Northern Alberta all tied up.

The sport was performed early within the afternoon, featured nationally in the USA on NBC. Issues began properly for the underdogs, as Chris Pronger opened the scoring together with his second of the playoffs simply 12:32 into the competition. Steve Staios and Shawn Horcoff picked up the assists, however the lead wouldn’t final.

Jason Williams, who joined the Oilers group in 2014-15 as an AHL’er in Oklahoma Metropolis, tied the competition together with his first of the collection at 14:50. Robert Lang, who opened the scoring in Sport 1, and Steve Yzerman would accumulate the assists.

Detroit’s powerplay would strike for the second straight recreation early within the second interval. Henrik Zetterberg, who had a sensational collection, scored his first objective at 7:11 of the center body on the skater benefit. Tomas Holmstrom, who additionally would have a robust collection, picked up the first help, whereas Niklas Kronwall additionally acquired a helper.

The Oilers, at this level, have been at a crossroads. They may backdown, settle for defeat and attempt to get again into the collection in Edmonton. Or, they may buckle up, battle laborious and attempt to get even. They selected the second choice, and had two unlikely heroes step up.

First, Fernando Pisani scored his first objective of the playoffs at 17:49 to tie the competition at two. Pisani, a robust two-way ahead greatest suited to the third line, was not anticipated to offer a lot offense. This objective, nevertheless, could be the start line for a spring to recollect for the Edmonton native.

57 seconds after Pisani’s tally, Brad Winchester snapped dwelling his very first NHL objective to offer Edmonton a 3-2 lead heading into the intermission.

The Wings pushed within the remaining body, however deadline addition Dwayne Roloson slammed the door shut, and Jarret Stoll hit the empty internet at 19:47 to cement an enormous 4-2 victory for the Oilers.

In opposition to the percentages, Edmonton was going dwelling with an in depth loss and an enormous victory. The collection was tied 1-1, and a raucous Rexall Place was ready. Two nights later, the Oilers would have an opportunity to ship an actual message to the Crimson Wings.