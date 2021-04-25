15 Years Later: A Look Back At The 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs: April 25th, 2006

The Edmonton Oilers returned to Rexall Place on April twenty fifth, 2006 for his or her first playoff residence sport since April nineteenth, 2003. The wait of simply over three years was value it, as followers had been handled to a thriller between the underdog Oilers and powerhouse Crimson Wings.

Edmonton, on the power of a Recreation 2 victory in Michigan, got here residence with all types of confidence and momentum. They used it early and infrequently in Recreation 3, leaping out to a 1-0 lead simply 4:17 into the sport.

Jaroslav Spacek stepped in a shot from the purpose that beat Manny Legace to open the scoring. It was Spacek’s first of the playoffs, with Recreation 2 hero Brad Winchester and Ryan Smyth amassing the assists.

Detroit answered at 12:05, nevertheless, tying the sport on the powerplay. Henrik Zetterberg, at this level rising as a franchise piece for Detroit, scored his second of the sequence from Mathieu Schneider and Niklas Kronwall. The purpose was an ideal deflection by Zetterberg to beat Dwayne Roloson.

Edmonton’s franchise face would check-in for the primary time 4:35 later. Smyth collected a cross from Winchester behind the Crimson Wing purpose, wrapped it round and tucked a backhander residence for his first of the playoffs. The purpose, scored at 16:38, gave Edmonton the lead on the first intermission.

Within the second interval, the Oilers had been capable of prolong their lead. Chris Pronger blasted a shot from the purpose that hit Raffi Torres, fooling Legace to provide Edmonton a 3-1 edge. The purpose was Torres’ first of the playoffs, with Pronger getting the first help on the powerplay purpose.

Issues had been wanting nice for Edmonton, who carried a 3-1 lead into the third interval. A house victory and 2-1 sequence lead was there for the taking, however the Crimson Wings refused to go quietly into the night time.

Zetterberg scored his second powerplay purpose of the sport and third purpose of the sequence at 11:52 of the third interval to chop the result in 3-2. Lower than a minute later, at 12:10, Schneider fired a one-timer residence to even the rating 3-3, ultimately forcing time beyond regulation.

The primary time beyond regulation, similar to in Recreation 1, failed to provide a winner. It was off to the second time beyond regulation, the place the Oilers would lastly ship the deathblow to the Crimson Wings.

Shawn Horcoff tried to jam a puck residence along with the purpose, however was denied by Legace. The rebound sat along with the web, and was collected in stride by Sergei Samsonov, who shortly swung across the internet and tried to stuff residence a wraparound. The try hit the stick of Kronwall, and leaked out to the slot.

There, Jarret Stoll discovered the puck, firing a backhand shot in direction of purpose that squirted in to provide Edmonton a dramatic 4-3 victory and a 2-1 lead within the sequence.

The Oilers would have an opportunity to achieve a stranglehold two nights later again at Rexall Place, and had the entire momentum within the sequence. An upset was actually brewing.