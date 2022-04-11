150 years later: how Palace matched the FA Cup success of 21/22 in 1872

Well, as the club celebrates the 160th anniversary of its founding in 1861, Palace have again reached the FA Cup semi-finals; As he did in 1872.

One hundred and fifty years after that first cup run, historian and author Peter Manning, who proved the club’s link with the team of the 19th century, tells our role in the history of the knockout tournament.

Supporters who have followed the history of the Palace at their spiritual home, the Crystal Palace, will know that they were one of the most important clubs of the time. He helped found the FA in 1863 and took an active part in its management during the difficult early years.

Football in those days was a purely amateur sport and there were no football leagues, only local friendships. In an attempt to broaden the appeal of football in July 1871,…