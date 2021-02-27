16 Best Oz Vesalius Quotes from Pandora Hurts | Periodic

Best oz vasalius quotes

5. “Instead of lamenting about the past, I want to be happy to face the present.

2- “A person says that he is working hard without thinking, yet he is inexperienced. He is not trying at all!

3- “Even though I am weak and full of imperfections, I will never stop moving forward. No matter what I am, no one will make my existence. No matter what other people think or feel Yes, I will still move forward as myself.

4- “I really don’t like people branding the banner of justice. There is no reason, where humans are involved, there is no black or white, there is no justice or evil. Only our wish.

5- “It takes strength to understand your weakness.

6- “Finally I saw … a world so bright that I almost wanted to cry … It was then, my consciousness was enclosed in darkness.

7- “I went with Raven for a long bathroom break.

8- “For Gilbert Do not think that I will leave you!

9- “To break Perhaps the break is much weaker than I always thought it was. However, I am sure that he is completely stronger than he thinks he is.

10- “I think so … hot.” We know … this quiet won’t last long, but … we can’t help hoping … that this dream-like moment … will last .. forever ..

11- “There is no reason … I am just me, I am following what I believe in myself!”

12- “So… Alice just has to be Alice!

13- “I was rejected, no expectation ever given … Then at least, I will not be a burden to others. It’s fine if there is only one that hurts me!

14- “That’s fine, dummy! Since you are wearing it! For Gilbert while giving him clothes to attend the age ceremony

15- “I want to know what it is, this” sin “is what they say I have done.

16- “Alice is my sun.

