[1600 रुपये] Haryana Widow Pension Scheme Online Registration | Haryana Vidhwa Pension List | ReaderMaster

My dear mothers and sisters, you will be happy to know that Haryana Government has launched a scheme to provide financial assistance to the widowed women of the state. Name of this scheme “Widow Pension Scheme” Have been kept. The Haryana State Government and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment have approved the Widow Pension Scheme for Women. Under the Widow Pension Scheme, the government provides financial assistance to destitute and widowed women.

The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to the women of the state whose husband dies, to make the life of the widowed women easier. It is very sad if a woman’s husband dies. When a woman has small children and no other means of income in the house, there is a lot of trouble for the woman, and they have no other means of living, and such women in the society can live a lot It becomes difficult, and during such a situation, if the widowed woman gets some financial support from the government, then she gets a lot of support. In view of this, the Government of India has provided for widowed women in every state of the country. Haryana Vidhwa Pension Yojana Has started.

Complete information of Haryana Widow Pension Scheme 2021

Haryana Vidhwa Pension Yojana Details – Under the Widow Pension Scheme, the Haryana Government will provide a pension of 1600 hundred rupees per month to the widow of the state. The widowed women of the state who are working in any government and private sector cannot avail the benefit of this scheme. Apart from this, women taking advantage of any other scheme of the state or central government also cannot avail the benefit of the scheme. the scheme Assistance to financially destitute and widowed women Which directly help in making their life easier. Now you may be wondering how will we apply for the widow pension scheme? What will be the benefits of this scheme? What documents will be required for this? So you people do not have to be upset. We will give you complete information in this article. Please read this article carefully till the end.

What are the benefits of Widow Pension Scheme Haryana?

Benefits of Haryana Vidhwa Pension Yojana – Widow women of Haryana state will get the following benefits from this pension scheme, details of which are given below:

The Haryana government will provide financial assistance to the destitute and widowed women of the state under this scheme.

The government will provide a pension of Rs 1600 per month to the widow women of the state.

Under the Widhow Pension Scheme, widowed women will not have to depend on anyone else.

With the introduction of the widow pension scheme, now the women of the state will be able to live well even after the death of their husband and will continue to live with their self-respect.

Eligibility / eligibility conditions for Haryana Widow Pension Scheme

Eligibility Conditions for Haryana Widow Pension Scheme – The Haryana government has set certain eligibility criteria for women availing this scheme, which are as follows:

The applicant woman must be a native of the state of Haryana. Under this scheme, the beneficiary woman should be widowed or destitute without parents, husband and son. Applicant woman must be over 18 years of age. The annual income of the family of a woman availing the Widow Pension Scheme should not exceed Rs. 2 lakhs. The applying woman must be destitute due to her physical and mental disability.

Documents required for Widow Pension Scheme Haryana

Documents required for Haryana Widow Pension Scheme – To avail of the widow pension scheme it is necessary to have the following documents. Those described:

Photo copy of Aadhaar Card (Photo Copy of Aadhar Card)

Housing certificate

income certificate

Death Certificate of Husband

BPL Ration Card (if any)

Passport Size Photo

Photo copy of Bank Passbook (Photo Cpy of Bank Passbook)

Age certificate

Haryana Widow Pension Scheme Online Registration / Application Form-

Haryana Vidhwa Pension Yojana Online Registration / Application Form – My dear mothers and sisters, if you want to apply / register online for “Widow Pension Scheme”, then you must first go to the official website of Haryana Social Welfare Department Pension Scheme and download the application form.

Thari Pension, Thare Pass: https://pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in/

After clicking on this link, you will reach a portal called “Thari Pension Thare Pass”. Here you ‘Apply online for pension schemes’ Button have to be clicked. Now you will get two options- (1) Do you want to apply yourself? (2) Or you can apply through any nearest Common Service Center / Atal Service Center / Antyodaya Bhavan. By choosing the relevant option, you will see the application form PDF of widow pension scheme. Click on the link below to download the application form in PDF format.

download: Haryana Widow Pension Application Form PDF

By downloading this Haryana Vidhwa Pension Application Form, fill all the information asked in it carefully and attach a copy of your related documents to it. Finally the form Haryana Social Welfare Department Submit it to the office of After the government approves your application, you will start receiving monthly pension.

Check your name in Haryana Vidhwa Pension beneficiary list

To see the list of Haryana Widow Pension Beneficiaries, you must first Haryana Social Welfare Department Pension Scheme Will have to go to the official website. Here you can see the complete information of Haryana Widow Pension List from Aadhaar Number / Pension ID / Account Number. Click on the link below to see the beneficiary pension details.

Track Beneficiary Pension Details: Click here

Government of Haryana Widow Pension Scheme 2021 For more information about, candidates can visit the official website of Social Justice Dept, Govt of Haryana.

Director General, Social Justice and Empowerment Department (Government of Haryana)

Office Address: SCO 20-27, 3rd Floor, LIC Jeevan Deep Building, Sector 17A, Chandigarh

Helpline Number: (0172) 2715-090

Fax Number: (0172) 2715-094

Email ID: [email protected]

My dear mothers and sisters, I hope you will like the information given about “Haryana Vidhwa Pension Yojana”. If you want to ask any question in this subject, then you can ask in the comment box. We will definitely answer your questions. Thanks for visiting our website, stay tuned for more updates.