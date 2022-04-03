16,000 cycling tourists ride their Tour of Flanders

About 16,000 Flanders from around the world rode their own Tour of Flanders on Saturday. A total of 69 nationalities started from around the world. The Red Cross had to intervene mainly for friction after the fall, but no other incidents were reported.

The bravest of all cyclists left Antwerp on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and rode the full course of the pros, well, for over 140 kilometres.

The valor of the Ronde and Flemish races attracts cycling enthusiasts from all over the world. There were 69 nationalities driving around this year. Of these, 61 percent or about 9,750 participants came from abroad. 2,460 participants came from the Netherlands and there were also 2,000 British, 1400 French and 1,300 Italians. Participants also came from Venezuela, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. Again, the total number of participants in the event is limited…