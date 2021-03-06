17 Best Haruhi Fujioka Quotes from Ouran High School Host Club | Periodic

Best Haruhi Fujioka Quotes

2- “If you hide your true feelings, who is going to be happy? If you are unhappy, you should say it out loud!”

“Haruhi Fujioka”

2- “If you do not face each other with honesty, what kind of family is this?

“Haruhi Fujioka”

3- “A person can change when the person wants to change.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

4- “I’ll solve a friend’s problem … then find a way to keep them from ending up with a new one.”

“Haruhi Fujioka”

5- “I think it’s fun to know someone a little bit by looking at their personality.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

6- “Besides, it doesn’t really matter, does it? Why should I care about looks and labels anyway. It is inside that matters.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

7- “My face feels heavy, and I cannot walk in these shoes.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

8- “I hate all these rich people.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

9- “Mother … Mother in heaven”. Does love come like this suddenly

“Haruhi Fujioka”

10- “Haruhi woman is being forced to kiss It is going too far. If he agrees, then Kyaaya offers to cut his debt by a third. … oh, it’s just on the cheek.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

1 1- “Indicates tamaki Hey Look! a pervert!

“Haruhi Fujioka”

12- “Although I gave my first kiss to a woman through a strange series of events, the night makes a good sense to do it.”

“Haruhi Fujioka”

13-Haruchi talks to Hitachi brothers You are two different even though you look the same.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

14- “You are burning Come on Sempai, would you please stop growing mushrooms in other people’s cupboards?

“Haruhi Fujioka”

15- “You know, sempai, it can be considered as sexual harassment.”

“Haruhi Fujioka”

16- “The end of the world is here, huh?”

“Haruhi Fujioka”

17- “Rich bastards.

“Haruhi Fujioka”

