18 Best Yuji Kazmi Quotes from Grisia Micuyu | Shareitnow

Best Yuji Kazmi Quotes

1- “If you have got the energy to spend on feeling guilty, use it to show your gratitude.

“Yuji Kazmi”

2- “I will not take action even at the risk of mistake, than failing without trying.

“Yuji Kazmi”

3- “No matter what you are doing, the most important thing is not to give up.” Failed as many times as it was taken. Keep trying constantly that you can call yourself ‘Aware’. If you can gather a good set of average-level skills, it is already above-average. You have created your own kind of ‘talent’.

“Yuji Kazmi”

4- “There are only two times when a man can cry in public: when he loses his wallet and when his mother dies. And even if you cry in private, there is a serious restriction. Shed tears for others. The only thing you should shed for yourself is sweat. remember that.

“Yuji Kazmi”

5- “Just pretending that nothing is justified is one that has no value in life. The same goes for me I have the right to stop you because I am just like you.

“Yuji Kazmi”

6- “To make sure that what I have done will not be a lie. I don’t want people to talk big games, running away when it matters the most. This is a wall that I have to cross on my own. If I want to change something, I have to change myself. If I should become evil to defeat evil, then I myself will become Satan. That is all.

“Yuji Kazmi”

7- “A little trouble makes life boring.

“Yuji Kazmi”

8- “They say that you never know when you fired in battle, then you will find your way.”

“Yuji Kazmi”

9- “This is something my guru used to say. “Children who are very obedient and never think of themselves are the most difficult to see.”

“Yuji Kazmi”

10- “At that point in my life, I did not get any value for anything. I was a brat who probably died.

“Yuji Kazmi”

11- “Both color and lies turn black because you add more. Add enough red, and it will also turn black.

“Yuji Kazmi”

12- “At this point, no matter how I change, the things I have lost will not come back.

“Yuji Kazmi”

13- “According to my mentor, when you are a child, just being a fast runner makes you popular. In middle school, it is its own hold in a fight. After that, the brain makes you popular. Her voice seemed to be, “Run fast, hit hard and read books.”

“Yuji Kazmi”

14- “Lies are like colors. The more you stack, the blacker things get.

“Yuji Kazmi”

15- “Life comes at a cost. Wouldn’t it be ego to die before you repay that debt?

“Yuji Kazmi”

16- “In this world, when you face forward, this is the future. When you look back, it is a memory. And if you take out a part of it, it becomes a story.

“Yuji Kazmi”

17- “Being indebted to someone is nothing to be ashamed of. That debt does not have to be repaid.

“Yuji Kazmi”

18- “I was feeling down, but you distracted me by subjecting me to my selfish masters. There are times when selfishness can save a person.

“Yuji Kazmi”

