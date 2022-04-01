18 States Affected – NBC New York

Skippy is recalling thousands of jars of two types of peanut butter distributed in 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns that the products may be contaminated with tiny bits of stainless steel.

Less than 10,000 (9,353) cases skippy Low Fat Peanut Butter Spread and skippy Creamy peanut butter blended with plant proteins infused with recall. This equates to about 60,000 jars, According to a report.

Skippy described the recalled items as “a very limited number” and said it was pulling them off shelves out of an abundance of caution over potential contamination that may have come from manufacturing equipment.

The company said that no injuries have been reported till date.

The recall affects products with …