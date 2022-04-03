19 Facts About the 2022 Grammy Awards

by Mark Savage
BBC music correspondent
After a three-month delay due to a surge in COVID cases in the US, the Grammy Awards are upon us once again.
The star-studded ceremony is traditionally billed as “music’s greatest night”—covering both the scale of the event and its mind-numbing length.
The first award will be given in Las Vegas on a Sunday at 12:30 pm, at 20:30 local time (04:30 in the UK) eight hours before the presentation of the Album of the Year Awards, a thrombosis-inducing event.
The nomination list has a total of 70 categories, with everyone from Lady Gaga to Barack Obama.
Unlike last year’s smaller event, which featured a mix of live and pre-recorded…
