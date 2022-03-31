19-year-old Julie de Wilde surprisingly ranks second in Door to Door Vlaanderen, as Chiara Consoni ends Dutch hegemony

There was no SD Works and therefore no Belgian champion Lotte Kopecki at the start in Waregem, but this did not mean that the tenth edition of the Dwars dor Vlaanderen for women did not have a good field of participants. Defending champion Anemic van Vleuten was present, as was two-time winner Alain van Dijk. Along with Lucinda Brand, who ran her first road race of the year, more famous Dutch people were present. The women completed a 120 kilometer course with ten slopes.

The first flight with five riders was short-lived and the attack by Victory Gilman and Svenja Betz, both of them, was also over quickly. There was another separation under the impetus of Team DSM rider Leah Kirchman at Burg ten Haute. Lucinda Brand and our compatriots Shari Bossuet and Julie de Wilde, among others, slipped in, but this dominant group of ten women was caught on Canaryberg a short time later. Meanwhile, the women also collided with a truck parked on the way.