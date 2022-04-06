1960s teen pop idol and ‘Volare’ singer Bobby Riddell has died at the age of 79

’60s teen pop icon and ‘Volare’ singer Bobby Riddell has died at the age of 79.

according to this GuardianRydell died yesterday (April 5) from complications of pneumonia that were not related to COVID, at a hospital in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rydell was most famous for his pop hits in the 1950s and ’60s, and was a star of the teen pop craze of the time.

His most infamous tracks include ‘We Got Love’, ‘Swingin’ School’ and ‘Wild One’. According to Paul McCartney, one of his tracks—officially unnamed but believed to be ‘Forget Him’—was also the inspiration behind the early ’60s hit ‘She Loves You’.

Rydell, a drummer as well as a vocalist, has aged his break…