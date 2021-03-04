2 America is Coming: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline and Trailer

Eddie Murphy’s character Coming 2 is directed by Craig Brewer in the US. The sequel was announced four years ago in 2017. Yes, we have been waiting for this for a long time, and hopefully it will be worth it. Now the wait is almost over, read on to learn more about the film.

Release Date: 2 America is Coming

The film was first released in theaters by Paramount Picture Distribution. The film’s distribution rights were later sold to Amazon Prime Distribution. The reason behind the infection was none other than COVID-19.

So now Comic 2 was released in the US on March 5, 2021, a digital release on the streamer, Amazon Prime. We have two official trailers for the film so far. You have the second and last place at the end of the composition.

Cast: 2 Coming to America

Eddie Murphy played his role as Prince Akeem Jofar as King.

Arsenio Hall Responds to his role of Semmi.

Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle Junsan.

Leslie Jones plays Mary Junson.

Sherry Headley played the role of Lisa Jofer, now Queen.

Kiki Layne plays Meeka Joffer.

John amos Chloe plays the role of McDowell.

Box: 2 America is coming

The upcoming film will resume after the events in the US. The first prince, Akeem Jofar, is now king. But he must fulfill his father’s last wish. Following the wishes of the former king, Akeem is now going to America to meet his son and has become a prince.

The entire journey will have you rolling on the ground with laughter as the trailer itself looks quite fun.

Plot: Cumming 2 America

Coming to America’s prequel was Coming to America and showcased the life of Acquem when he was the Crown Prince. Akeem ventures to America with his most trusted friend, Semmi. He works hard for his love, Lisa, and to understand the common people better.

At the end of the prequel, we see that Akeem and Lisa are almost married after they break up. And it looks like a joy after a fairy tale.

2 As soon as you arrive in America, it takes you into the story of a prince and princess, Yeah bye Your parents can say yes to everything. Look out for this as well.

Trailer: How is everyone still alive in the barbershop?