2 big players will go to their country in the middle tournament, know what is the matter

Sports desk. Seeing the rising corona in India, each player has left the 14th season of IPL and returned to his country. Meanwhile, two more big players can return to their country soon. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman can go home prematurely due to the series against Sri Lanka. Because strict rules have been implemented in the country regarding Kovid-19. For your information, please tell that Shakib Al Hasan is playing from KKR while Mustafizur Rahman is playing for Rajasthan Royals. Both were to return home by May 19. After this, both were to stay in Quarantine for three days.

According to reports, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Nizamuddin Chaudhary said that players may have to return soon due to the new Kovid-19 protocol. According to the rules applicable from May 1, people coming from India and South Africa will have to stay in the Quarantine for 14 days before starting work. In such a situation, the Board will have to take special permission from the Ministry of Health to provide relaxation to the players.

Friends, for your information, let us know that the 3-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is starting on May 23. The board said that if the health ministry is asked for a quarantine of 7 or 14 days, then both the players will have to return soon.