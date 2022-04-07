2 Fake Federal Agents Gifted Secret Service Officers: Docs – NBC4 Washington

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men with posing as federal agents and giving free apartments and other gifts to US Secret Service agents, one of whom worked on the first lady’s security detail.

Ariane Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were detained Wednesday evening as more than a dozen FBI agents charged at a luxury apartment building in southeast Washington.

The US Secret Service says it is working with other law enforcement agencies in the investigation and is coordinating with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

“All personnel involved in this case are on administrative leave and are prohibited from accessing Secret Service facilities, equipment and systems,” a statement issued by the Secret Service said.