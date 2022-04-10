2 Liverpool lineup vs Man City as Roberto Firmino decision looms – Liverpool FC

Roberto Firmino is the only Liverpool player considered a suspect for Sunday’s all-important trip to Man City, and his availability could decide Jurgen Klopp’s lineup.

The Reds make the short trip to Manchester this weekend, holding a huge advantage to win the Premier League title.

Beat City, and Liverpool will clear two points at the top of the table with seven games to go, while the defending champions will be dealt a major blow in the process.

It may not decide the title race, as Klopp has already insisted, but Sunday’s clash is undoubtedly one of the most important in terms of the campaign.

To that end, Klopp needs to fix it when it comes to his starting side at the Etihad.

team news