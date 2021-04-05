2 resignations in 2 months: A setback for Uddhav Thackeray? | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

MUMBAI: Anil Deshmukh of NCP is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to resign in over two months.

In February, forest minister Sanjay Rathod of Shiv Sena , who is facing allegations over the death of a 22year-old woman by suicide in Pune, tendered his resignation a day before the state budget session commenced.

Sources from Shiv Sena said that the two back-to-back resignations have not only dented the image of the MVA government but has also raised questions on the credibility of Sena, which leads the triparte alliance in the state, and has come as a big embarrassment to the CM.

After all Sena, with a different ideology, had tied up with their traditional foes NCP and Congress , an alignment that was too difficult for the old Shivsainiks to digest.

Several members from Sena and even within NCP were taken by surprise when supremo Sharad Pawar had picked Deshmukh for the home portfolio. A Sena functionary said following the claims made by Param One Singh , Thackeray was not very keen that Deshmukh continue handling the home portfolio and wanted him to resign.

However, the CM preferred to be silent as Pawar himself addressed two pressers in the national Capital defending Deshmukh. Finally, on Monday, as soon as the home minister resigned, Thackeray forwarded the resignation to the governor and it was accepted within a few hours.

Meanwhile, a few Sainiks are eyeing the vacant post from the Sena quota in the cabinet, created following the resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod. But a Sena member said the CM may keep the portfolio with himself and wait for Rathod to come back clean as Sena cannot afford to hurt the Banjara community face, who has a stronghold in Yavatmal and nearby regions.