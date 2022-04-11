2 States actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passes away: Shocked celebs say ‘gutted to hear this news’

Actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam has passed away. The talented artiste was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwarplaying Sanya Malhotra’s onscreen grandfather. Actor Ayesha Raza Mishra on Monday shared a note on her Facebook account, with the text “Rest in peace Shiv. Aur kya kahen (What more can I say). Be free of pain and rest my friend.”
Subramaniam’s funeral will take place on Monday morning, with cremation happening at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom. Filmmaker Bina Sarwar tweeted, “Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child – Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.”
The full…
Read Full News