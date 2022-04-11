2 States actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passes away: Shocked celebs say ‘gutted to hear this news’

Actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam has passed away. The talented artiste was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwarplaying Sanya Malhotra’s onscreen grandfather. Actor Ayesha Raza Mishra on Monday shared a note on her Facebook account, with the text “Rest in peace Shiv. Aur kya kahen (What more can I say). Be free of pain and rest my friend.”