2 suspects in custody after 2 shootings in Preston area, 1 mass

Two suspects have been arrested and another suspect is in connection with two shootings in North Preston and East Preston, NS, Friday evening.

At 9:20 p.m., the RCMP tweeted that they were looking for a male suspect and that more shots were fired around Bell Street in East Preston. It is not clear whether the suspects are adults or minors, only that they are men. The police want anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact them directly.

In an interview after 10 pm, C.P.L. Chris Marshall said police were not aware of anyone being injured in the shooting.

Earlier in the night, around 8:10 pm, an emergency alert was issued asking residents to lock their doors and shelter in place. The marshal said the order was still in place and that police could finally ask residents to evacuate…