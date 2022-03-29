2005-2015, The Dark Years of the Atlas Lions

14 February 2004, Reds Olympic Stadium. The Lair of the Tunisian Suburbs hosts the final of the African Cup of Nations that day: the winners and host countries of the competition, Tunisia, Senegal and Nigeria, face surprise finalists Morocco after eliminating rivals Algerians and Mali. A brutal scenario for Badu Zaki’s men: After a disputed meeting, the Eagles of Carthage impose themselves in front of their masses (2–1) and win the first CAN in their history. A trophy that allows them to open their continental record, but on the other hand, leading to the start of a depression between the Atlas Lions…

What’s next after this ad

First regret: 2006 World Cup

After this unfortunate silver medal, Morocco, still led by Badou Zaki of the 1986 African Ballon d’Or – the only goalkeeper to win the distinction – has a new…