2020 is repeating itself; Ramayan to re run again during Lockdown – TMT Updates

2020 is on a repeat it appears. The yr 2021 is trying like a rerun of a horrific present referred to as 2020. And with a lockdown again in place in Maharashtra, it appears to be like just like the TV channels are too busy repeating all the things they did final yr.

And one transfer which was celebrated throughout lockdown 2020 was the re run of Ramayan. And now the makers are prepared for an additional re-run. Dipika Chikhlia, who performed Sita in Ramananand Sagar’s Ramayan, expressed her pleasure and shared the information on social media.

She posted an image and wrote, “So excited to share that Ramayan might be airing on the small screens once more this yr! Ramayan aired throughout the lockdown final yr, and appears like historical past is repeating itself. The present has been an enormous a part of not simply my life, however hundreds of Indian households for years. Come be part of our neighborhood and share the data of the Ramayan with generations to return. Tune in to Star Bharat on a regular basis at 7pm to observe Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNrrwGPJRnf/

Followers are excited too with the information. One in all them wrote, “Simply can’t specific how blessed we’re, to witness this epic. A present…which appears to be soo actual, with all these good expressions, nd feelings. U guys are actually Legends. Thanks for making our lockdown a blessing. A lot of love and respect to all.”