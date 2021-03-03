2021: ‘Chartbusters’ name Sanvatsaram! – TheMiracleTech

Loading...

The songs always help the films to pull the crowd to theaters. If the song of any film manages to grab the attention of the audience and become a chartbuster, the crowd will automatically come to theaters to see at least that particular song on the big screen. The makers have realized this formula and are coming up with good tracks these days. We have already seen a bunch of chartbusters in the first two months of 2021.

Devi Sri Prasad’s envisaged melodies helped Uppena to get a good opening at the box office. The same is with Pradeep’s 30 Rosulo Preminchadam Ila. In fact, the makers of the film promoted their release using the track’s popularity, Neil’s Neel Akasham. Even the upcoming release has some chartbuster songs.

Naveen Polishetty’s Jathi Rathanalu is set to hit the screens on March 11. The peculiar tune Chitti of this film is now one of the most popular tracks in Tollywood. The song, sung by Miriyala Ram and composed by Radhan, has been viewed over 14 million times on YouTube. It was written by Ramjogia Shastri.

Sid Sriram has become the soul of love songs in Telugu these days. This year, he made a bang again with the song Ok Oka Lokam from the film Sasi. The chartbuster crossed 54 million views in less than two months. Arun Chilveru composed the music and the lyrics were penned by Chandrabose.

Last year, Bollywood singer Armaan Malik shot to fame with the highly popular song Butta Bomma. This time, he came up with yet another instant ear worm Guche Pink. Thaman composed the song for the film Most Eligible Bachelor. The song garnered more than three million views on Youtube.

Nee Chitram Chosi and Saranga Dariya are two chartbusters from Shekhar Kamula’s Love Story. The latter was viewed more than 6 million times in less than 30 hours. Even Nee Chitram Choosi has over 3 million views on Youtube.

Other popular tracks this year include Fifi from Gali Sampat, My Name Raju from Chow Kabru Chalaga, Chusale Kallara and Chukkala Chunni from SR Kalyan Mandapam. Anyway, the filmmakers love to value music and come up with these chartbusters.

