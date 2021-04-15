2021 Draft tickets for TMT’s Live Draft Show in Cleveland | TMT

This yr’s three-day draft spectacle will probably be held in Cleveland, Ohio, marking the 86th yr that this course of has taken place. Professional Soccer Community will probably be dwell on the scene when Roger Goodell strides to the rostrum to kick off an important occasion in 250+ prospects’ lives — and we’ll cowl the whole lot you’ll want to know.

Not solely will we be offering perception and evaluation, however we may even offer tickets to attend a really particular Pre-Draft Dwell Present with TMT’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline on the bottom in Cleveland. On the second day of the draft, we may even current a novel expertise for Browns and NFL followers alike as we welcome Dawg Pound legends Hanford Dixon and Kevin Mack.

For extra data relating to ticket costs, find out how to attend, and what to anticipate for this two-night day, ensure that to proceed studying beneath. Tickets will probably be out there for each occasions individually or might be bought collectively as a bundle for a reduced charge.

2021 Draft tickets for TMT’s dwell present and Dawg Pound Legends Occasion

Pre-Draft Dwell Present with Tony Pauline | Thursday, April 29, 2021

Earlier than the draft even begins, Tony Pauline may have you coated with all the newest rumors and rumblings from across the league. Pauline is broadly thought-about to be some of the educated draft consultants within the enterprise and is plugged in with a number of organizations across the league.

All year long, you may catch Pauline alongside TMT’s Chief Analyst Trey Wingo on their weekly sequence Draft Insiders on the TMT YouTube web page.

Tickets for this draft occasion can be found for buy beneath. Every ticket will get one particular person entry into the present, lunch from an abbreviated Lago menu, and limitless comfortable drinks/water/espresso. Alcohol will probably be out there for particular person buy for these 21+ years outdated. There may even be alternatives for attendees to win prizes in the course of the occasion.

The occasion will happen at Lago East Financial institution, 950 Essential Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113. Doorways will open at 1:00 PM ET, and the present will start at 1:30 PM ET.

Professional Soccer Community’s Dawg Pound Legends Occasion offered by Floor Works Land Design that includes Hanford Dixon & Kevin Mack | Friday, April 30, 2021

The thrill continues on the second day of the draft when Tony Pauline is joined by Cleveland Browns legends Hanford Dixon and Kevin Mack. After one other dwell present the place Pauline will give viewers much more information and rumors after evening one, the crew will welcome the Browns alumni for a panel dialogue and Q&A from the viewers.

Hanford Dixon was a cornerback who performed his complete profession (1981 – 1989) for the Cleveland Browns. He made the Professional Bowl 3 times and is credited with naming the Browns the “Dawg Pound.”

Kevin Mack was a operating again who performed with Cleveland for 9 seasons (1985 – 1993). In 1985, Mack rushed for 1,105 yards and halfback Earnest Byner rushed for 1,001 yards, changing into simply the third pair of teammates to run for over 1,000 yards for a similar crew in the identical season. Nicknamed “Mack Truck,” he was a two-time Professional Bowl choice in 1985 and 1987.

Get the Combo Bundle and save $10!

Need to attend each days? Click on the suitable ticket choice with the button beneath and save $10! This gives you entry to each the Thursday and Friday dwell present/lunch.

