2021 Faculty Award of Excellence Winners Named | Arkansas Tech University – ATU News

2021 Faculty Award of Excellence Winners
Photographed (from left-to-right): Dr. David Blanks, Dr. Alejandra Carballo and Dr. Hamed Shojaei.

Three members of the Arkansas Tech University faculty have been recognized for their contributions to the campus community with a 2021 Faculty Award of Excellence.

Dr. David Blanks, professor of history, is the 2021 Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence winner in the scholarship and creative activity category.

Dr. Alejandra Carballo, associate professor of Spanish, received the 2021 Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence in the service category.

Dr. Hamed Shojaei, associate professor of physics, won the 2021 Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence in the teaching category.

The Arkansas Tech Faculty Awards of Excellence were founded in 1996. To be eligible, a faculty member must be tenured and hold the current rank of associate professor or professor.

Blanks has served on the Arkansas Tech faculty since 2015. He obtained Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Michigan State University. He completed his Doctor of Philosophy degree at Ohio State University.

Carballo became an Arkansas Tech faculty member in 2009. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Rio Cuarto, a Master of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Florida State University.

Shojaei joined the Arkansas Tech faculty in 2009. He holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Sharif University of Technology. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree from Indiana University.

Learn more about the ATU Faculty Awards of Excellence at www.atu.edu/academics/facultyexcellence.php.

