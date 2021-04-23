2021 First Round NFL Mock Draft: Six offensive tackles on Day 1 | TMT

On this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft, I can’t predict what every common supervisor will do. As a substitute, it will likely be a team-building follow as we discover how every crew ought to view the 2021 NFL Draft. Trades won’t be occurring on this mock as that could be a entire different equation that deserves its personal article. Because the groups at present sit, that is what I would do with every choice within the first spherical.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information! The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information consists of scouting stories from Tony Pauline, a giant board with over 850 gamers, crew suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain at no cost!

2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft | Spherical 1, Picks 1-16

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This choose wants no evaluation. Blah blah blah, Trevor Lawrence is the very best QB prospect since Andrew Luck, blah blah blah. Subsequent.

In all seriousness, the Jaguars cannot utterly fumble this choice. Even when City Meyer has an affinity for Zach Wilson or Justin Fields, there’s a motive each man, girl, and little one has Lawrence because the No. 1 general participant within the 2021 NFL Draft.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

The Jets advised us exactly what they had been doing with this choice when Sam Darnold was traded to the Panthers — they’re drafting a quarterback. There’s an argument for Fields and even Trey Lance right here, however Zach Wilson‘s instruments and ability set are too nice to move up. I imagine Wilson has one of many highest ceilings within the draft class.

Lawrence is the most secure choose, however New York could also be choosing the right QB within the class when all is claimed and completed. His capacity to thrive exterior of construction is second to none, just like Patrick Mahomes. Now, I’m not claiming Wilson will be or is Mahomes, however he does possess that innate gunslinger mentality and arm expertise that creates big-time performs.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Hear 9ers’ nation, Justin Fields is the choose right here. I don’t wish to see any extra of the “Mac Jones is extra pro-ready” discuss. Even when that had been true, Fields doesn’t want to start out instantly behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Let the veteran begin till the commerce deadline, win just a few video games, let Fields grasp the playbook, then ship Garoppolo out in return for a number of the draft capital that was traded away to land Fields within the first place.

Think about George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, and Fields in the identical offense. Now think about the identical factor, however with Jones underneath heart. Not as scary, proper?

4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Right here is the place the draft begins in my eyes. As a lot as I’d like to take Lance right here on this First Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft, Matt Ryan’s contract is immovable for not less than two seasons. Permitting the franchise’s future to acclimate to the NFL velocity is a luxurious many don’t have, however Atlanta is in win-now mode. Though Ryan is on the unsuitable facet of his prime, gamers can produce high quality play effectively into their 30s in immediately’s NFL.

Thus, the Falcons draft the very best non-QB participant on the board. Kyle Pitts is the definition of a mismatch nightmare. He can begin inline and fly previous linebackers and safeties, slide within the slot and bully smaller cornerbacks, and even face the opposition’s best nook exterior and make the contested catch. Sometimes, tight ends within the first spherical are reaches, however labeling Pitts as only a tight finish is a disservice.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Sure, Joe Burrow’s knee appeared tough in the latest footage from the Bengals 2021 uniform reveal. And sure, the offensive line is way from excellent heading into subsequent season. Nonetheless, Ja’Marr Chase is the choose at No. 5. I’m not even going to say the plain LSU connection between Burrow and Chase.

Going from a serviceable participant to an elite participant is a distinction of some ugly snaps every sport on the offensive line. It’s 20-30 snaps for receivers the place the elite participant is drawing defenses to his facet, making powerful catches, and getting open.

To additional show this, Justin Herbert was behind probably the greatest o-lines within the nation at Oregon. Why did he appear to be a totally completely different participant with the Chargers? He had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler to throw to. Don’t overcomplicate it.

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The above rationalization stays true right here. The Dolphins already added Will Fuller in free company to pair with DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. You’ll be able to by no means have too many weapons. Though Penei Sewell would reply questions upfront, choosing DeVonta Smith will permit the group to guage if Tua Tagovailoa is the QB of the longer term in Miami.

7. Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Penei Sewell slide ends right here. Sorry Detriot, however you’re the favorites to personal the No. 2 choice within the 2022 NFL Draft — behind solely the Texans, in fact. Nonetheless, that’s the reason I don’t have the Lions taking a QB at seven. Considered one of Sam Howell or Spencer Rattler will likely be out there subsequent yr, and each are higher prospects than Lance or Jones.

Head coach Dan Campbell needs kneecap biters on his crew, and Sewell suits that description on the sphere. He’s a generational expertise on the place with wonderful athletic instruments coupled with imposing play energy. Including Sewell to Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Logan Stenberg, and Frank Ragnow launches the Lions’ offensive line into the “biggest within the league” dialog.

8. Carolina Panthers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Trey Lance lastly comes off the board because the Panthers draft their new face of the franchise. The previous Bison is uber-talented however is uncooked by way of the psychological facet of the sport. Turning 21 only a few months earlier than the beginning of the season, Lance is younger with just one yr of beginning expertise underneath his belt.

He performed towards FCS competitors which is able to ding him, however he additionally performed with FCS expertise round him. If Carolina can play to his strengths and harness his bodily capacity, Lance could attain a ceiling near that of Wilson.

9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

This choose comes with a major caveat. Micah Parsons has some off-field considerations which may drop him down the draft. If the Broncos really feel they might be reaching on Parsons by way of the place different groups view him, they need to look elsewhere.

That stated, the Penn State linebacker is kind of presumably the highest defensive participant within the class. He isn’t probably the most fluid LB in protection — that spot is reserved for a Golden Domer later on this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft — however he’s probably the most explosive. His run-defense and pass-rush functionality are second to none from the place. He additionally suits seamlessly into Vic Fangio’s protection which deploys two linebackers on practically each play.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys’ offense is elite so long as Dak Prescott is wholesome. Their most urgent wants are on the defensive facet of the ball, particularly at cornerback. Trevon Diggs confirmed flashes final season and Jourdan Lewis has his moments, however they’re the 2 finest CBs on Dallas’ roster. Patrick Surtain II is CB1 within the class and can begin on Day 1.

His testing numbers at Alabama’s Professional Day weren’t jaw-dropping however are greater than sufficient to excel on the subsequent degree. There’s a case for Jaycee Horn right here, however new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris ran a mess of coverages final yr, and Horn’s ability set is finest in a predominantly press-man position.

11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The G-Males would love to accumulate one other receiver to pair with Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard, however their most important want is alongside the offensive line. Drafting for want just isn’t the neatest endeavor within the NFL Draft as wants change in a short time. Nonetheless, some analysts view Rashawn Slater as the very best OL in 2021, so the Giants can draft each for want and worth.

Slater’s arm size has many pigeon-holing him inside, however I imagine he’s greater than able to sticking at both bookend. If New York needs to maintain Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart because the beginning tackles, Slater can kick inside, however drafting an inside lineman this excessive received’t offer you an amazing return on funding.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Fly, Eagles, Fly. Jalen Hurts is the brand new beginning quarterback, however who’s he throwing to? I imagine in Jalen Reagor. As well as, Travis Fulgham was a fantasy famous person final season, and John Hightower and Quez Watkins are younger deep threats. Then again, none are confirmed entities within the NFL, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is seemingly within the canine pound.

Subsequently, the Eagles choose Jaylen Waddle and hope his accidents are behind him. When wholesome and on the sphere, Waddle is dynamic as some other receiver. He has obtained the Tyreek Hill comparability fairly a bit, and whereas he does possess related qualities, nobody is Tyreek Hill. Waddle has the twitch and deep velocity to burn any nook on the line or downfield. Count on Hurts to seems his means early and infrequently in 2021.

13. Los Angles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

If you happen to have a look at simply heart to proper deal with on the Chargers’ offensive line, it’s strong. Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler deal with the inside whereas a hopefully wholesome Bryan Bulaga anchors proper deal with. Nonetheless, as soon as your start to show your head to the left, it turns into fairly ugly. Oday Aboushi is the projected beginning left guard with Trey Pipkins at left deal with.

Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw can take over the LT place in 12 months 1. He dominated ACC defenders in 2020, displaying his immense energy. He overextends himself every so often and should improve his footwork, however Darrisaw is a reliable all-around prospect.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC

Whereas I wished to take Horn right here, the Vikings have extra pressing issues on the o-line. Alijah Vera-Tucker exhibited his versatility all through his USC profession. In actual fact, heart is the one place now we have not seen AVT play on the collegiate degree. This issues as there may be not a single place I wouldn’t wish to improve upfront for Minnesota.

Mike Zimmer can plug and play Vera-Tucker wherever he wishes and really feel snug in his determination.

15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

In actual life, the Patriots will seemingly must commerce up for a QB within the 2021 NFL Draft. Fortunately for them, in my 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft, they keep pat and seize their signal-caller. Cam Newton will presumably begin the 2021 season, and if he doesn’t play as much as par, Mac Jones can take the reigns as quickly because the 2022 season.

No, the previous Alabama passer just isn’t going to be the following Tom Brady. That expectation is just too lofty, even for Mahomes. Nonetheless, Jones boasts the instruments to be productive within the NFL. His athleticism is nothing to put in writing dwelling about, however his accuracy and timing is Kirk Cousins-esque — YOU LIKE THAT? Yeah, however I don’t love it.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph prefers to run an aggressive 3-4 protection to fight explosive offenses. Jaycee Horn has the bodily mentality coaches lengthy for in a CB1. He will get into receivers’ faces and makes them work for each yard downfield. If Joseph reigns in Horn’s penalty-inviting model of play, NFC West offenses might want to gameplan away from his facet of the sphere.