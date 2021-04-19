2021 First Round NFL Mock Draft via TMT’s Mock Draft Simulator v 10.0

The 2021 NFL Draft is lower than two weeks away at this level. Groups are actually placing the final touches on their large boards and even performing some mock drafts of their very own. Both approach, the time for Roger Goodell to announce prospects in Cleveland is sort of right here. On this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft, Professional Soccer Community’s Free Mock Draft Simulator takes a shot at how the board might fall on April 29.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence might be a Jacksonville Jaguar. No different remark is required. That is going to occur. Lawrence will hope to assist spark the stagnant Jaguars’ franchise into greater than it’s ever been in Jacksonville historical past.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

The Jets are available with their anticipated decide on this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft after transferring on from Sam Darnold. In one other state of affairs much like Lawrence’s, the Jets have lengthy been related to Zach Wilson and his attract. Capable of throw a wide range of totally different arm slots, Wilson is an enchanting prospect.

Whereas he might lack psychological polish, the arm expertise, mobility, and flashes of elite ball placement are plain. Wilson is a man who might undergo some lows in his rookie season, however he can enhance the extra expertise he will get on the subsequent stage.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU by way of MIA): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

On this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft, the 49ers resolve to go together with the primary pocket passer of the category in Mac Jones. Kyle Shanahan has labored with quarterbacks like Jones all through his profession. Now, this decide can go a number of other ways. Nevertheless, the 49ers appear to stay right into a consolation zone and are intrigued by the pocket presence and poise that Jones possesses.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

4 picks and there are 4 quarterbacks off the board on this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft. The Falcons have an attention-grabbing dilemma right here, to say the least. Matt Ryan’s contract is structured in a way the place they’re unlikely to swallow large cap hits to maneuver on from him after the 2021 season. Nevertheless, they’ve proven a number of curiosity in quarterbacks — that’s plain.

Terry Fontenot and employees have zeroed in on Justin Fields on this state of affairs. Whereas Fields might not begin this 12 months as a result of Ryan is such a gradual presence, he could be the way forward for the Falcons’ franchise within the post-Ryan period.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

One other choice the place there’s a heated debate, the Bengals pounce on arguably the draft’s high sort out. Cincinnati’s struggles on the offensive line are well-documented in recent times. After all, Joe Burrow’s damage solely provides extra fury to the hearth to repair the offensive line. Penei Sewell can play on both facet of the offensive line and might be a powerful anchor for the Bengals’ offensive line for a protracted, very long time.

6. Miami Dolphins (by way of PHI): Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

With Sewell heading to the Bengals, the Dolphins get the highest receiver within the class with the choice of Ja’Marr Chase. Chase’s tape confirmed somebody with distinctive expertise when in jump-ball conditions. His route operating is just not seasoned simply but, and that causes him to separate lower than most would love, however he has athletic traits to develop right into a probably nice separator. Chase could make an impression from Day 1 and nonetheless have much more room to develop.

7. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Lions did do a satellite tv for pc commerce with the buying of Jared Goff within the Matthew Stafford deal. Nonetheless, that doesn’t absolve them from needing a quarterback. Goff is admittedly restricted. Trey Lance takes what Goff doesn’t have in mobility and takes it up a number of notches. Not solely is he a risk together with his legs, however Lance has nice arm expertise and underrated psychological processing skill. Lance ought to be the way forward for the Lions with this choice.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

There are a number of instructions the Panthers may go together with this decide on this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft. Nevertheless, on this state of affairs, they resolve to improve the cornerback place.

Even with the signing of A.J. Bouye, that is nonetheless a major want for the Panthers. Jaycee Horn is the choice, and together with his urge for food for nastiness and playmaking skill, Horn provides simply what the Panthers want. He could be the shutdown cornerback they should start establishing a formidable secondary.

9. Denver Broncos: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

With all quarterbacks off the board, the Broncos actually simply must go together with worth at this level. And hey, it’s not like sort out is totally good within the Mile Excessive Metropolis. Ja’Wuan James is a query mark, and Rashawn Slater has a number of the finest physique management, steadiness, and footwork on this class. He’s a plug-and-play-ready man that provides them choices. Slater is a possible decade-long starter.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys have an enormous want at cornerback. The secondary generally is extraordinarily shoddy. With Dan Quinn’s slender and particular Cowl 3 scheme coming to city as nicely, they want somebody with nice eyes and distinctive skill to play off-coverage. Patrick Surtain II checks all of these packing containers. Surtain II is an issue together with his size, fluidity, and soccer IQ. There is no such thing as a higher cornerback at this spot that’s higher geared up to tackle the Quinn scheme than him.

11. New York Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Giants signed Kenny Golladay and have some good different items at vast receiver, however they don’t have a real burner. They appeared to wish to air it out deep greater than they had been in a position to do final 12 months. So, including the most effective true pace receiver within the class in Jaylen Waddle is smart. Waddle can change how defensive coordinators put together for the Giants’ offense. He could be a issue that opens up issues for different weapons.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF by way of MIA): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Eagles have blatant holes on their roster, that a lot is definite. Nevertheless, the linebacker room is just not talked about as a lot. Howie Roseman has shied away from addressing the place this early earlier than.

But, when a freak like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah comes alongside, that may simply be sufficient to make him rethink it. With Owusu-Koramoah on the roster, the Eagles get a WILL linebacker, security, and slot cornerback multi functional participant. He could be the idea of a revolution on Philadelphia’s protection.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Chargers get a powerful state of affairs right here. Whereas they clearly want offensive line assist, they might additionally improve their weapons. With the lack of Hunter Henry, and Kyle Pitts sitting proper there on the board, it’s arduous to see them passing on Pitts. A cyborg enigma, Pitts has the potential to be a Darren Waller-esque addition with Justin Herbert’s bazooka airing it out to him on Sundays.

14. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (by way of MIN): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Commerce! The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs commerce picks 31, 63, and a 2022 first-round decide to the Minnesota Vikings for decide 14.

The Chiefs are giving it their all on this one. With a transparent want at sort out after releasing each Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, they arrive as much as get an exceptional expertise in Christian Darrisaw. With clear enchancment annually in Blacksburg and a number of the finest pure bodily instruments within the class, Darrisaw appears like a gradual presence alongside the offensive line. If he can add slightly extra energy to his higher half, Darrisaw could be totally dominant.

15. New England Patriots: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Patriots actually put a variety of emphasis on enhancing the receiving corps over the previous few months by way of free company. Nevertheless, Julian Edelman is now gone. That’s arguably their finest pure separator and a man who can provide them flexibility. So, with DeVonta Smith on the board, the Patriots choose him. Not solely is that this decide nice worth, however Smith can provide them a probably elite receiver and an excellent goal for Cam Newton.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

A famous large want within the desert, the Cardinals completely need assistance reverse of Byron Murphy. Thus, even with the highest two cornerbacks off the board, there may nonetheless be worth discovered right here.

Greg Newsome‘s fluidity and pure mirroring expertise are distinctive. As a pure cowl cornerback, there might not be a greater one on this class. Newsome’s ceiling is that of a lockdown cornerback, and Arizona jumps on that chance on this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft.