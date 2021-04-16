2021 First Round NFL Mock Draft via TMT’s Mock Draft Simulator v 9.0

I do not know the place the time went, however we’re lower than two weeks from the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off in Cleveland. As groups make the ultimate tweaks to their large board, we put Professional Soccer Community’s Mock Draft Simulator to the take a look at. Let’s see how the primary spherical of the annual occasion may play out for all 32 choices on this 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft | Picks 1-16

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The Jaguars won’t screw this up, and all 31 different groups have already got Trevor Lawrence crossed off their boards. Jacksonville acquires their QB of the longer term, and City Meyer receives the participant he believes can cause them to the promised land.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Following Sam Darnold’s commerce to the Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets are locked in for a QB at No. 2 total. All indicators level to Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas being infatuated with Zach Wilson. He placed on a present at BYU’s Professional Day and compelled all different QBs to tweak their playsheet within the course of. Regardless of solely having one 12 months of stellar tape to guage, albeit among the best within the draft class, Wilson can drive the soccer and make throws off-platform with ease.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Texans through Dolphins): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

You don’t make a franchise-altering commerce with the plan of “taking who falls.” No, you have got a participant in thoughts whenever you guess the farm. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have gone all-in and choose the QB whom they’ve been not-so-secretly grooming for a number of years in Justin Fields.

There isn’t any throw Fields can’t make, and he may simply find yourself being the perfect signal-caller of this draft class. In conserving Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, Fields can wait within the wings whereas studying the system. San Francisco stays aggressive for 2021 and has its QB of the longer term — win-win.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

I imagine that is the place the draft actually begins. The Falcons are multiple participant away and should cost a king’s ramson for this choose. The Professional Soccer Community Mock Draft Simulator sees the Falcons standing pat and choosing Trey Lance out of North Dakota State on this 2021 NFL First Spherical Mock Draft.

By way of uncooked expertise, Lance owns the very best ceiling in addition to one of many lowest flooring. He probably wants time to refine his sport however having Matt Ryan enjoying at a excessive stage permits Arthur Smith and the crew to be affected person.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Bengals have two choices right here, and each revolve round Joe Burrow. They’ll both choose a cross catcher in Ja’Marr Chase or defend him with Penei Sewell. After watching his knee and subsequently his rookie season come crumbling down, it might be egregious for Cincinnati to not add extra safety for Burrow.

6. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles): DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Get the casting calls began because the Hollywood script comes true. Becoming a member of Tua Tagovailoa in South Seaside is former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith. Exterior of his weight, no argument may be made about his ball expertise. DeVante Parker will keep his X position, and Smith will fluctuate between Z and contained in the slot. He’s the perfect route runner on this draft class and possesses a catch radius that may’t be ignored.

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Dolphins falling in love with Smith means the Detroit Lions’ goals come true as Ja’Marr Chase continues to be on the board at No. 7 on this 2021 NFL First Spherical Mock Draft. Chase is a dominant receiver who performs with a physicality we don’t usually see. He is available in because the WR1 and helps fill the void left from Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

8. Carolina Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Matt Rhule and firm really feel that Darnold is well worth the funding, and moderately than including one other QB, they choose the perfect athlete on this class with Kyle Pitts. Having been heralded because the second coming of Tony Gonzalez, Pitts is just about destined to signify the Panthers within the Corridor of Fame.

9. Denver Broncos: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Given the rumors surrounding Mac Jones going third total, the Broncos are thrilled to see him slide to No. 9 on this First Spherical Mock Draft ran by the TMT Mock Draft Simulator. The jury is out on Drew Lock’s trajectory, and bringing in Jones turns up the warmth on Lock to carry out in 2021.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Dallas Cowboys badly want reinforcements at cornerback. Fortunately for them, they get to pick their favourite and take Patrick Surtain II as the primary CB off the board. Surtain joins former teammate Trevon Diggs and is a superb match for Dan Quinn’s Cowl 3 scheme.

11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Championship groups are constructed within the trenches. Having addressed the receiver place throughout free company, Dave Gettleman turns his consideration to the offensive line. A number of scouts have Rashawn Slater because the highest-rated sort out within the class. He additionally boasts the talent set to maneuver into the inside if want be. Now that Daniel Jones received’t be operating for his life, we get to see what he can do together with his new weapons.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

On this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft, the Eagles couldn’t be happier with how the board fell. They might have gone with CB however selected so as to add weapons to the offense and seize Jaylen Waddle, a former teammate of Jalen Hurts. This may transfer Jalen Reagor to a extra pure place and provides the Eagles one of many quickest WR duos within the NFL.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

The Chargers exited free company as some of the improved franchises and now fill one other gap with Christian Darrisaw. After watching Burrow go down for the season, the Chargers know they need to defend their very own celebrity in Justin Herbert. Darrisaw defies physics — guys his measurement shouldn’t be capable of transfer the way in which he does.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

A technique to assist generate extra stress up entrance is by making the QB maintain on to the ball longer. As a result of depth at EDGE within the draft, the Vikings choose to handle the cross protection and add arguably the perfect CB with Jaycee Horn. Horn holds the dimensions and pace to be an impression defender from Day 1, and his willingness to sort out ought to rapidly endear him with Mike Zimmer.

15. New England Patriots: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

One of many intriguing storylines to look at through the draft is how far Micah Parsons will slide. Whereas there are questions surrounding off-field points, the play on the sphere couldn’t be any clearer. Parsons is a menace who at one level was considered as a top-five total choose. Invoice Belichick shouldn’t be anxious about something off the sphere as Parsons buys into the “Patriot Means,” and New England will get the perfect participant accessible.

16. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Now we have our first curveball because the TMT Mock Draft Simulator places collectively a commerce. The New Orleans Saints despatched picks No. 28, 60, and 105 in trade for choose No. 16 and choose Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. An LB from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah can do all of it on protection.

Whereas an undersized “conventional” LB, he performs very effectively in protection, can come off the sting, and even drop again to the secondary. The Saints need assistance all throughout the protection, and Owusu-Koramoah serves as a Swiss military knife for the crew.