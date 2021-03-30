ENTERTAINMENT

2021 Honda CBR650R, CB650R Launched in India Check Specification Price Features Images

2021 Honda CBR650R, CB650R Launched in India

Today, the most prominent and brilliant company named Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the new 2021 CBR650R and the CB650R in the country. Also, the booking of the models is opened at the BigWing Topline dealerships that are premium manufacturers of two-wheelers. Let us also tell you that both the models have taken the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route to get the grand entry in the Indian Market. The company already contains such a huge fanbase across the country and providing a very brilliant model of the motorbikes to all the users. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has finally launched the 2021 CBR650R and the CB650R to give a very genuine experience to all the users.

2021 Honda CBR650R, CB650R Launched in India

The features of the 2021 Honda CBR650R and the Honda CB650R are very superb. The bikes are powered by a 649cc. On the other hand, some other features are DOHC, 16-valve, in-line 4-cylinder engine that develops maximum power of 86hp and 57.5Nm peak torque. The performances of both the models are extremely brilliant and the makers now ready to hit the peak of success by introducing the new models in the Indian Market. The design of the models is also heart-melting that very easily steals the hearts of all the youngsters.

To make it unique from other models the officials implement SSF-BP (Showa Separate Function-Big Piston) USD forks in the front. Apart from this, the bike also gets 5-spoke Y-shaped aluminum wheels. If we talk about the brakes then in the front, there are dual discs with four-piston brake calipers. On the other hand, the rear tire gets a single disc but dual-channel ABS is standard. While launching the new models of the bike the managing director, President and CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India give a statement in which he explaining about the two models of the company.

So, Atsushi Ogata said that “Honda is committed to providing the best from the worlds of racing, adventure, and roadsters to Indian riders. We are proud to add two highly awaited models — 2021 CBR650R and CB650R — in our premium motorcycle product portfolio”. The color options that the 2021 Honda CBR650R offerings are Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. On the other hand, the Honda CB650R offering Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic paint schemes. So, it is cleared that the company is all set to boost the competition across the country. Both the models are able to give a very genuine engagement of people towards the company. So, always get current updates with us by just visiting our website on regular basis.

