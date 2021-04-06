2021 Jaguar F-Pace Bookings Open in India Check Price Specification Features Images

ENTERTAINMENT

2021 Jaguar F-Pace Bookings Open in India

2021 Jaguar F-Pace Bookings Open in India

The most popular and advanced technological car manufacturing company Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that they are preparing for the booking of the company’s latest car named new F-Pace. The company started the booming of their new car for their customers and the one who wants to purchase this tremendous car can easily be booked through the company’s official website. The company made this announcement through a digital event and stated that the deliveries of the new Jaguar F-Pace will begin from the month of May 2021 in the Indian market. Stick with us to collect all the latest updates about the newly launched car of the company.

The brand new car comes with the changes in the exterior and interior of the car and it carries the latest-generation Pivi Pro information and entertainment system. As we all know that, the previously launched car supports a single petrol engine variant while the newly launched F-Pace carries the support of both gasoline and diesel motor options. The car surely loved by the purchasers and they will surely give this car a well positive response and made this car the most lovable car of the company.

The previously launched Jaguar F-Pace supports the engine of 2.0-litre with a 4-cylinder and turbo-petrol engine which gives the user a maximum power of 247hp with the peak torque of 365Nm and the engine supports an 8-Speed automatic transmission. The company stated that the car gives the users the speed of 0 to 100kmph in just 7 seconds and it reached a top speed of 217kmph. This car developed an amazing hype between the purchasers and they loved the car so much by which the company comes with a newly updated variant of the car.

The newly launched Jaguar F-Pace supports the engine of 2.0-litre with 4-cylinder and carries the turbo-petrol engine and there will be an option for the customers to choose between the diesel and petrol and the diesel engine supports the 2.0-litre with 4-cylinder and supports Ingenium diesel motor. This car will also attract the purchasers and the customers surely give a good and positive response to the new model.

Talking about the price of the previously launched car named old F-Pace then it carries the price of the Prestige variant with a price tag of Rs 66.07 lakh for the ex-showroom in India. The company launched the new car named F-Pace in the R-Dynamic S trim and the price of this car will be slightly higher than the previous launched car. The President and Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India named Rohit Suri said in a statement that “In its freshest avatar, the new Jaguar F-Pace’s standout pattern silhouettes, invigorating execution and a further expensive and combined occurrence are connected to delight many hearts in the Indian market”. Stay tuned with us.

