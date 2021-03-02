2021 list of schemes launched by Prime Minister: PM Modi Yojana List in Hindi, Apply & Benefits | ReaderMaster

PM Modi Yojana List 2021 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Scheme List (in Hindi) | Prime Minister’s Government Scheme List | Check Complete List of Prime Minister Government Schemes in Hindi PDF

As we all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji keeps launching many welfare schemes for the citizens of the country from time to time. PM Modi has inaugurated many government schemes during his 5-year + 2-year term. In this article, we will tell you in a systematic way all the government schemes launched by him. In this article, we are going to share with you the list of schemes launched by the Prime Minister on 2021-2022. Such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Rozgar Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Social Welfare Schemes, Central Government launched schemes etc. Here you PM Modi scheme All the details of, key features, eligibility conditions, necessary documents, important dates, application / registration process and planning guidelines will be found.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheme list 2021-22

Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been introducing various types of welfare schemes in the national interest from time to time. From 2014 to 2021, there are many types of programs by the Modi government. PM Modi scheme It has been started keeping in mind the needs, needs of lower class, economically weaker class, backward class and middle class persons. These schemes (programs) are being run by different ministries such as women welfare, youth welfare, agricultural welfare etc. In the section below, we will provide you information about all the important central government government schemes, which have been initiated by the Narendra Modi government. Some of these schemes have been discontinued. But many welfare schemes are also going on at present.

Complete list of schemes launched by the Prime Minister 2021

List of Pradhan Mantri Yojana in Hindi – The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has launched many government schemes in his last 5 years in office. Details of all the schemes launched by PM Modi are available below. You can take advantage of PM Modi Yojana by checking the details of all these schemes. The objective of the Prime Minister’s plans is to improve the country’s economy and help the country develop. In the section below we will give you Prime Minister’s Government Plan List 2021 Are going to provide.

Name of scheme PM Modi plan list Related Departments / Ministries Various ministries Initiated By Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi recent year 2021-2022 an objective Facilitating citizens through social welfare schemes Beneficiary All the citizens of the country Application type Online / offline mode Type of plan Central government scheme official website https://www.pmindia.gov.in/

What is the purpose of Modi government scheme?

The main objective of the Prime Minister’s schemes is to make the overall development of the country and empower all citizens. Many welfare schemes like Kisan Yojana, financial assistance, subsidy, insurance cover, loan waiver etc. come under PM Modi Yojana. Prime Minister Modi scheme list The financial year 2014-15 to 2021-22 is given below. In which you can check the details, benefits and online application of these schemes. Through this article, we will give you PM Modi Yojana 2021 List | Pradhan Mantri Sarkari Yojna | The Prime Minister is providing the government schemes list – PMAY. Please read the entire article carefully for this till the end.

Schemes launched for farmers by PM Modi

Pradhan Mantri Yojana List for Youths

Prime Minister launched schemes for youth Article link Last date Prime Minister Varun Mitra Scheme 2021 mnre.gov.in click here 19 January 2019 Kaushal Bharat Yojana – DigiLocker to Certified Youth click here currently available Prime Minister’s Universal Basic Income Scheme 2021 -22 click here currently available Pradhan Mantri Yuva Yojana 2021 (PM-Yuva Yojana) click here not yet decided Prime Minister Employment Incentive Scheme pmrpy.gov.in click here not yet decided Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021 online registration click here 31 March 2021 Shreyas Yojana 2021 Skill Development Program click here not yet decided Education Loan Portal click here currently available

PM Narendra Modi scheme for pensioners

PM schemes launched for women

Pradhan Mantri Samajik Kalyan Yojana

Prime Minister’s Social Welfare Schemes Article link Last date Prime Minister Poor Welfare Package 2021 PMGKY Click here not yet decided One Nation One Card Scheme (NCMC Scheme) Click here 24X7 Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme Eligibility BPL List Click here SECC-2011 date Prime Minister’s Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – Good Luck Click here currently available Maternity Leave Promotion Scheme by Central Government Click here currently available Prime Minister Maternity Vandana Yojana (PM-MVY Scheme) Click here currently available Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY Scheme) Click here currently available Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana for self-employment by the central government Click here currently available Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra Scheme janaushadhi.gov.in Click here not yet decided Benami Transaction Informant Award Scheme by Income Tax Department Click here not yet decided

Ayushman India – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana list

Ayushman Bharat – PM Jan Arogya Yojana List Article link Last date Ayushman Bharat Scheme – National Health Protection Mission Click here Available now Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana List of State-District-wise Hospitals Click here pmjay.gov.in Ayushman Bharat Scheme Beneficiary Registration by Jan Seva Kendra Click here Available now One Lakh Ayushman Mitra Jobs Click here Not Available

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2021 -22 list

Government schemes launched under COVID-19 Lockdown

PM Modi Scheme 2021 List (Most Popular)

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

PM Modi Health ID Card

Ownership plan

Ayushman Sahakar Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana

Self planning scheme

Antyodaya Anna Yojana

National Education Policy Scheme

Prime Minister’s Employment Scheme

Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme

Self-Employed India Employment Scheme

Employment promotion scheme

Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme

Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Vay Vandana Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Karma Yogi Meditation Scheme

Housing scheme list

Secure Maternity Assurance Suman Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana

Prime Minister’s Employment Scheme

Ujjwala scheme

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Scheme

Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme

Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Plan

Prime Minister Rural Housing Scheme

Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Pregnancy support plan

PM Agricultural Irrigation Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Karma Yogi Meditation Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

Atal Pension Yojana

Prime Minister Pravasi Tirth Darshan Yojana

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme

Operation Green Plan

Fisheries scheme

PM government plan list download pdf

Click on the link below to download the list of schemes launched by the Prime Minister in 2021 -22 in PDF format.