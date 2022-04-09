2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama delivers Champion Dinner speech

Augusta – Sixty years ago, in 1962, Arnold Palmer won two Masters tournaments and was often referred to as “Pennsylvania’s strong boy.” Writers often commented on their “blacksmith forearms” in their columns. The only player of note with a distance longer than the tee was a short Jack Nicklaus.

Experienced Masters observers considered a highlight of Masters week, it was Arnie’s decision whether or not to go for it, with his second shot on the 15th hole which then measured 520 yards.

It was a high drama scene. After a long drive on the right side of the fairway, Arnold would study the distance carefully. If he reached for his three-wood, a roar, similar to making a 25-foot birdie putt to win the tournament on Sunday, would resonate around the world…