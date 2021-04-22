2021 NFL Draft: Latest rumors, a down year for defense, & teams looking to trade | Draft Insiders | TMT

Professional Soccer Community’s Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline are again for one more episode of Draft Insiders. With the 2021 NFL Draft a bit of over per week away, each Trey and Tony give us the newest NFL information and rumors surrounding a few of your favourite prospects. This week, Pauline shares some perception on what groups just like the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants need to do within the draft.

Along with the newest draft information and rumors, Pauline and Wingo take an in-depth take a look at this 12 months’s defensive class. Is it a down 12 months for defensive prospects? Who will come out as the highest cornerback, Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn? Who’re a number of the prime EDGE prospects this 12 months, and which groups could possibly be focusing on that place within the first spherical?

In different information, Wingo and Pauline focus on a number of the groups that could possibly be seeking to both commerce up or commerce down within the 2021 NFL Draft. With a rising checklist of groups keen to commerce down, is there nonetheless worth in shifting again? Are there groups seeking to transfer as much as seize a quarterback?

