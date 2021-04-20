2021 NFL Draft Rumors: D’Wayne Eskridge rising, target for Packers, Saints, Bears | TMT

Identical to a yr in the past, the cabinet is stocked at vast receiver. The place goes 4 rounds deep with high quality prospects within the 2021 NFL Draft. But, when taking a look at pure pace receivers and go catchers who can stretch the sector, there’s a few half-dozen to be discovered within the top-100 picks. Western Michigan product D’Wayne Eskridge is considered one of them, and groups such because the Inexperienced Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears might look to focus on him early on Day 2.

You’ll want to be a part of TMT Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline each week on Draft Insiders as they break down all it is advisable know heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to our TMT YouTube channel and hit the notifications icon so you possibly can tune in dwell each Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information consists of scouting studies from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, crew suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain at no cost!

Is D’Wayne Eskridge transferring up boards?

Eskridge has seen a monumental climb in his draft inventory for the reason that delayed begin of the 2020 MAC season. He entered his senior marketing campaign graded as a road free agent who was coming off an injury-plagued 2019 marketing campaign. However in six video games final yr, Eskridge totaled 34 receptions, 784 yards, and eight touchdowns. Eskridge then went on to impress NFL decision-makers with two terrific days of observe on the Senior Bowl, the place nobody was capable of cowl him.

A dash champion who can be an skilled cornerback, Eskridge timed 4.35 seconds within the 40 through the Western Michigan Professional Day, a mark that dissatisfied the wideout. Throughout a current interview, Eskridge advised me he anticipated to get underneath 4.3 seconds. He added that he would’ve timed within the 4.2s had been it not for a poor begin, a begin during which he popped up excessive out of his stance.

Regardless, he performs quick, which is all that issues.

In my most up-to-date 2021 NFL Draft scouting report, I had this to say about Eskridge.

“Three-year starter coming off a terrific senior marketing campaign. Eskridge is quick-footed, makes use of his palms to separate from defenders, and might flip it on in a single step. Quick and possesses a second gear in addition to a respectable downfield burst.

Properly adjusts to the errant throw, makes the troublesome catch in contorted positions, and appears on the ball go into his palms. Simply makes the reception in stride at full pace. Comes again to the ball out of breaks and shows comfortable palms. Provides effort blocking when the scenario presents itself.”

Will Eskridge go as early as Spherical 2 within the 2021 NFL Draft?

Many within the league really feel Eskridge has cemented himself as a late second-round choice. So who’s taking a look at him as Spherical 2 closes out?

I’m advised the speed-needy Inexperienced Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are two groups which might be excessive on Eskridge. So too are the Chicago Bears, who’re presently buying third-year wideout, Anthony Miller.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you’ll want to observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.