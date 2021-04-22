2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Is DeVonta Smith’s weight hurting his draft stock?

Alabama extensive receiver DeVonta Smith heads to the 2021 NFL Draft off the again of some of the dominant pass-catching seasons we’ve ever seen on the faculty degree. The primary receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991, Smith appeared destined to be one of many first gamers off the board in Cleveland. With the “Slim Reaper” weighing in at simply 166 kilos this week, are weight concern rumors crushing his NFL Draft inventory?

DeVonta Smith goes from dominance to tough determination within the NFL Draft

Professional Soccer Community’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline spoke with a supply near the Miami Dolphins group about drafting a receiver that weighs in at beneath 170 kilos. Speaking to TMT’s Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo on the April 21 episode of Draft Insiders, Pauline acknowledged:

“Any person stated to me, somebody near the group, they stated when push involves shove, they don’t know if Chris Grier goes to draft a receiver that’s beneath 170 kilos.”

The newest twist within the Smith saga comes after medical checks that came about in Indianapolis this week. The lanky cross catcher weighed in at a regarding 166 kilos, significantly lower than his listed taking part in weight at Alabama. In the course of the season, the Crimson Tide had him listed at 175 kilos, which is already on the sunshine aspect for an NFL extensive receiver. On the Alabama Professional Day, he weighed in at 170, elevating some eyebrows. Now, these raised eyebrows are turning into real considerations, with the potential for Smith’s draft inventory to fall.

It appears incredulous for weight even to be an element for a participant who racked up 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns final season. The earlier 12 months he amassed 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns regardless of being in a packed extensive receiver room. Statistics ought to by no means be the primary level of analysis. Nonetheless, Smith repeatedly turned in eye-catching performances and highlight-reel catches, whereas with the ability to win with velocity and distinctive route-running capacity.

Why does his measurement create such trigger for concern on the NFL degree?

He has the talent set to reach the NFL, so how does his weight stay such a subject of dialog? Pauline sheds some mild on that exact query.

“The scale goes to be a priority as a result of, regardless of the very fact he’s a terrific receiver, it dictates the best way you’re going to have the ability to use him. You’re gonna must put him within the slot. You’re going to must preserve him off of press protection. He might not win out on contested throws the best way he did on the faculty degree. It’s extra about system and scheme slot in that DeVonta Smith isn’t going to be a plug-in-and-play extensive receiver {that a} Ja’Marr Chase is, that Consumption Bateman is, among the different extremely rated receivers are.”

Smith presents an issue as a result of there haven’t, traditionally, been many receivers of his weight — extra importantly his body — chosen within the first spherical of the NFL Draft. The newest instance is Marquise Brown, who was round an analogous weight popping out of Oklahoma. Though comparisons are tough as a result of nature of the Baltimore Ravens offense he finds himself in, Brown is but to crack 1,000 yards in a season. Moreover, he has solely averaged a 60.8 catch completion proportion via his two years within the NFL.

Does the Marvin Harrison comparability supply hope for Smith within the NFL?

Former Indianapolis Colts cross catcher and Corridor of Fame extensive receiver Marvin Harrison is held up as a constructive comparability of how Smith can succeed within the NFL. Harrison was an analogous top to the Alabama extensive receiver whereas additionally going through questions on his weight. As Wingo explains, nevertheless, Harrison had a weight benefit over Smith, and regardless of his success, nonetheless offered scheme difficulties.

“I used to be on a name earlier at this time with a bunch of former GMs, coaches, scouts from the NFL, together with Invoice Polian. He was there when Marvin Harrison blossomed and I requested him what are the lifelike comparisons. He stated from a weight perspective, we figured we may put 5 to seven kilos on a large receiver of his stature when he obtained from faculty to the NFL. Harrison got here in at 180 and performed at 185-188, which continues to be not tremendous massive, but it surely’s nonetheless 10-12 kilos greater than what we’re taking a look at with DeVonta Smith.”

From a scheme perspective, Polian additionally informed Wingo: “We lined Marvin up solely on the appropriate aspect, and he didn’t run dig routes. Another person needed to do these issues as a result of we wished him to achieve success.”

The ultimate level concurs with Pauline’s evaluation that Smith will want the appropriate scheme to reach the NFL. If a crew goes to make use of a premium decide on a cross catcher, they need him to impression the sport in as some ways as attainable. If Smith has limitations in his utilization, that may make groups assume twice — because the Dolphins reportedly are — about choosing him early on. In consequence, his NFL Draft inventory might fall.

