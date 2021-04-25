2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Kyle Shanahan driving 49ers’ draft decisions

With the primary two choices of the 2021 NFL Draft seemingly identified, what are Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers planning with the third general choice? Right here is the newest information and rumors I’m listening to from across the 2021 NFL Draft and the 49ers’ potential choice. Is Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones, or NDSU’s Trey Lance the chief within the clubhouse for San Francisco?

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, crew matches, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without cost!

Kyle Shanahan driving the 49ers’ course of

This was a theme identified to me time and time once more final week. When the coach drives the draft course of and the decision-making course of in the course of the draft, the outcomes are often so much completely different than a common supervisor leaning on his scouting division after which operating issues previous the pinnacle coach.

Invoice Parcells’ battles with Robert Kraft and his “If they need you to cook dinner the dinner, no less than they should allow you to store for among the groceries” remark introduced this concept mainstream. Mike Ditka buying and selling away the New Orleans Saints’ whole draft in 1999 to maneuver up and choose Ricky Williams made the thought a actuality. That is the present state of affairs in San Francisco, a franchise that traded away two future first-round picks to maneuver up 9 spots within the draft.

The coach, Shanahan, is driving the draft course of. And as we see, he’ll get his quarterback regardless of the worth. The Rams did it twice — first for Jared Goff after which Matthew Stafford, but the previous didn’t work out as deliberate.

Are Mac Jones and Trey Lance the names within the body for Shanahan and the 49ers?

“Processing data” has been the thrill time period of the 2021 NFL Draft and one that doesn’t sit properly with some. Shanahan grew to become pissed off with the shortcoming of Jimmy Garoppolo to course of what he was seeing on the sector and his incapacity to decipher or learn the sector. Therefore, it was time to maneuver on and discover a new signal-caller with the flexibility to just do that — course of data — to the liking of Shanahan. However which quarterback accessible with the third decide would Shanahan favor?

In conversations with folks within the know, the identical two names pop up time and time once more: Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

Mac Jones, Alabama

In Jones, Shanahan is getting the consummate discipline common — somebody who sees the battle earlier than the opponent comes into view. Jones’ command and management of his offense in 2020 had been second to none in comparison with the highest quarterbacks on this yr’s draft. His accuracy and cross placement was spot on all yr. And whereas he had nice expertise round him, Jones by no means flinched.

Jones then made the seamless transition to Senior Bowl practices, displaying the identical management expertise and accuracy over three days whereas enjoying with cross catchers who had been full strangers for probably the most half.

Nonetheless, for all his nice intangibles and psychological acumen, Jones falls wanting the opposite high signal-callers in areas of arm power, athleticism, and mobility.

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is one other who did an incredible job processing data on the sector and making correct selections, albeit in 2019. He’s an clever quarterback who acquits himself properly in interviews. And the reality is, his measurement, athleticism, and arm power are gentle years forward of Jones’.

Nonetheless, Lance has a really slim physique of labor with only one full season of beginning expertise on the FCS stage. And although Jones has solely barely extra beginning expertise than Lance after stepping in three-quarters of the best way by way of the 2019 marketing campaign after Tua Tagovailoa’s dreadful hip damage, the Alabama quarterback had the advantage of enjoying within the high convention within the nation.

Kyle will get what Kyle needs

That is what was informed to me hours after the 49ers traded for the third number of the draft, after Zach Wilson had accomplished his drills on the BYU Professional Day exercise. On the identical time, folks informed me then that the decide can be Lance, and that San Francisco would hold Garoppolo for an additional season. We’ll see.

But, an necessary query stays. Would a crew commerce away tons of draft capital to maneuver up and choose, A) a quarterback (Jones) who’s bodily poor in comparison with the highest of the board on the place or B) a signal-caller in Lance it’s possible you’ll have to redshirt for many if not all of 2021? It appears that is the case for the 49ers.

Kyle will get what Kyle needs. And it appears Kyle is aware of what he needs, however he’s not telling anyone — but.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your personal drafting acumen. Moreover, proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, remember to observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.